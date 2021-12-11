Tech

Lollipop Chainsaw remastered edition coming, according to an indiscretion – Nerd4.life

Lollipop Chainsaw by Grasshopper Manufacture may be soon remastered. To bring back theindiscretion was the Twitter account @oopsleaks, to whom we owe some stolen information about BioShock 4 and other games.

In truth @oopsleaks was really sparing with details, as he limited himself to publishing a puzzle consisting of three images: a lollipop (Lollipop), a chain and a saw (Chainsaw). The rest are user speculations.

According to some, Microsoft could simply bring the game into the backward compatibility program of its consoles, but many have excluded it as it has recently been declared closed, after the addition of many new games. So the most likely hypothesis is that the deep throat refers to a real remastered, which moreover would not be excluded, given that Grasshopper has re-released several titles over the last few years, not least the No More Heroes.

Of course, in these cases the invitation is the usual one: take everything with due caution, because there is nothing confirmed.

Lollipop Chainsaw is an action game released on PS3 and Xbox 360 that stars cheerleader Juliet Starling, a pepper girl armed with a chainsaw, who enjoys defending people from zombies. Released in 2012, it was a much talked about and very successful title, capable of selling more than a million copies.

