remastered edition unveiled in the coming weeks, for an indiscretion – Nerd4.life

According to Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grubb, a ‘remastered edition of the classic first person shooter Goldeneye 007, originally released on the Nintendo 64. Grubb talked about it on his podcast, GrubbSnax, where he often unveiled rumors obtained by industry leaders. Despite a few missteps, most of his information turned out to be reliable.

Videogame Chronicles has resumed the indiscretion of Grubb, confirming it with one of his sources, but without adding details on the matter. Grubb: “I think Microsoft will announce it and I think the game will arrive pretty soon, in a couple of weeks.“

Goldeneye 007 is a difficult title to work on, not so much for the game itself, as for the copyright which belongs partly to Nintendo, partly to Microsoft and partly to MGM. If you remember, Microsoft had to cancel a remastered version of the Xbox 360 game, which is now virtually done, because of Nintendo. Evidently the three companies must have struck an agreement, probably to have an iconic product to launch on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of James Bond. After all we are talking about what is considered by many to be the best game ever dedicated to 007, despite the considerable age.