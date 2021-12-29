Remedies to lower bad cholesterol, the secret of red rice

To lower bad cholesterol, natural or complementary treatments are often used to help with heart disease and improve heart health.

Compared to conventional medical treatments, the possibilities of these natural treatments are somewhat limited.

Lower bad cholesterol

You may also be interested in -> 5 Fall Foods That Lower Your Bad Cholesterol

There are not many natural products that have had enough research behind them to prove that they can decrease cholesterol clinically.

Of course, when you want to try alternative treatments, talking to a doctor keeps us safe from making mistakes. In fact, some ingredients present in alternative therapies they could interfere with certain medications.

Among the best known remedies to lower bad cholesterol we have:

flax seeds,

Chia seeds,

omega 3,

red rice.

Flax seed

Regarding linseed and linseed oil, high levels of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) are present. It is an omega-3 fatty acid that can help lower the risk of heart disease.

According to some studies, flaxseed products are able to help relieve cholesterol, particularly in people with high cholesterol levels and in postmenopausal women.

Chia seeds

Chia, whose botanical name is Salvia Hispanica, is a plant with tiny seeds but rich in nutrients such as: fiber, Omega3 and Omega6, vitamin C, potassium and calcium.

Thanks to the presence of α-linolenic acid it contains normal blood cholesterol levels.

Omega 3

Fish such as: salmon, tuna, lake trout, herring, sardines and other fatty fish are particularly rich sources of fatty acids Omega-3 able to counteract bad cholesterol.

For some time now, experts have considered omega-3 fatty acids in fish to help reduce the risk of heart disease. Eating one or two servings of oily fish a week can help reduce the chances of having a heart attack.

Red rice

Fermented red rice products contain significant amounts of monacolin K. It is a substance that is chemically identical to an active ingredient contained in some drugs.

You may also be interested in -> High cholesterol, what to drink to finally say goodbye | It is very good

These supplements allow you to do return to normal cholesterol levels in the blood. However, it must be said that various fermented red rice-based products may contain little or no monacolin K. Reason for which one must turn to supplements of proven reliability.