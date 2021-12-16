remedies to relieve affected hands and feet
What are
Chilblains on hands and feet are a very annoying and painful skin manifestation that usually appear in the winter season and until spring. It is a skin reaction that occurs due to damage to small blood vessels as a result of thermal changes sudden. In particular, chilblains can appear when exposed to very cold temperatures and subsequently to sources of heating. The sudden change in temperature causes vasoconstriction and vasodilation in an abrupt way, a phenomenon at the basis of the appearance of chilblains, also known as erythema pernio. Chilblains do not affect everyone, but they appear more frequently in predisposed people, smokers and women. Although it is a benign manifestation and due in most cases to exposure to cold and heat, chilblains can also have other causes and appear, for example, as a symptom of a blood circulation disorder, a connective tissue pathology or as a side effect of pharmacological therapies in progress, so it is always better to investigate with your doctor about the causes of the appearance of chilblains in order to treat the problem adequately.