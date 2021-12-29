Remedy announces Vanguard, new triple A game, but there is bad news

Remedy Entertainment is in a very positive moment between released games and new announcements, including Vanguard which is the new project of the Finnish team.

The authors of Control I’m working on something completely new, which will be developed in collaboration with Tencent, a small percentage owner of the firm.

Just Sam Lake had anticipated, some time ago, that the team was working on something very big together with Epic Games Store.

All while we recently witnessed to the announcement with great fanfare of Alan Wake 2, which warmed everyone’s hearts during The Game Awards 2021.

We already knew what Remedy was working on different projects actually, and one of them is right Vanguard which, in reality, is not what one might expect from the company he created Alan Wake.

The development team has in fact signed an agreement with Tencent for the development, licensing, and distribution of Vanguard, What will be… a free-to-play co-operative multiplayer, with a structure that is described as that of a game as a service.

The details come from IGN US, which give us the opportunity to discover what can we expect from the new production of Remedy.

Precisely, according to words of the press release: “A co-operative, free-to-play PvE shooter that combines Remedy’s storytelling experience and action gameplay into an immersive multiplayer experience”.

Vanguard, this is the code name of the project, will be developed for PC and consoles, with a budget that Remedy has identified as that of a triple A typical of the studio. In addition, the agreement also provides for the creation of a mobile version of the game, so as to optimize the distribution of users around the world.

Tero Vitala, CEO of Remedy, commented on the announcement:

«Vanguard marks Remedy’s first entry into games as a service, performed by our team of high-ranking experts. We are building something new and exciting as far as the world of co-operative multiplayer is concerned, at the peak of Remedy’s strength. “

Certainly it’s not the kind of game we expected, but we could at least console ourselves with Alan Wake 2 which seems to have great intentions.

While Alan Wake Remastered has had a tepid launch than expected, even if it served to create a bridge with the announcement of the sequel.