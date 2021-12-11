Remedy promises unprecedented graphics and uncensored horror

The announcement of Alan Wake 2 at TGA 2021 was undoubtedly one of the most welcome surprises of the ceremony organized by Geoff Kieghley. After telling us something directly on the stage of the show, Remedy Entertainment’s Sam Lake reveals us further details on the ambitious project.

Sam Lake specified that Alan Wake 2 will be the coolest game Remedy ever made. After the experiences gained with Quantum Break and Control, the development team has now become familiar with the Northlight Engine, and the exclusively next-gen nature of the game will obviously do the rest. The Northlight graphics engine was designed to favor and make room for Remedy’s favorite narrative elements during the development of his games. This includes an emphasis on cinematic realism, photorealistic characters, large-scale destruction and physics, and more. Along with Alan Wake 2, Northlight is also the engine behind CrossfireX, shown with a new trailer at TGA 2021.

The graphics department of Alan Wake 2 will convey the horror component of the game, which – as Lake himself declares – will be much more pronounced than in the past of the Finnish studio. As noted at the beginning of the announcement trailer, the title has been rated “Mature” by the ESRB, which means there will be no complaints from the developers. Lake felt a feeling of “freedom” by not feeling obligated to “compromise or censor itself and its content“.

Being able to scare the player, however, will not remain an objective for its own sake: everything, in Alan Wake 2, it will be functional to the narrative story: “For everything about Alan Wake, the story is very central: this horror story. So let’s do Remedy’s version of a survival horror and let’s focus on the story… The horror story is this. psychological mystery, layered And deep to dive into. And yes, it will be scary. But it really works very well with the gameplay “.

Alan Wake 2 will arrive in 2023 on PC and consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.