Remember, remember the fifth of november (1605): The Dust Plot

The November 5, 1605 that would be held, the State Opening, or the opening ceremony of the English Parliament.

Guy Fawkes, Robert Catesby and three other Catholic conspirators plotted against the Protestant King James I of England and tried to blow up the House of Lords (inside which the king was located) also planning to kidnap his princes sons.

Conceived in May of the previous year by Robert Catesby, the plot would have served to avenge the oppression of Catholics by Protestants. Faced with a persecution that did not diminish, according to the conspirators, in fact, all that remained was the use of violence.

Robert Catesby thus led Thomas Winter, Jack Wright, Thomas Percy and Guy Fawkes, who were joined by Thomas Bates, Robert Keyes, Robert Wintour, Christopher Wright, John Grant, Ambrose Rookwood, Everard Digby and Francis Tresham to the greatest conspiracy of the 17th century. .

Carefully crafted, the plan was scrapped by an anonymous whistleblower, whose letter is now kept in the Public Record Office, and whose identity was never revealed.

The anonymous letter was delivered to Lord Monteagle on October 26 and presented to the king on Friday November 1, 1605. On the night of November 4, Fawkes was found in possession of thirty-six barrels of gunpowder; he was then arrested and tortured. Later, the conspirators were hanged and once Fawkes died he was quartered.

The sentence for high treason was, in fact, that of being hanged, but not to death, then quartered and impaled. The same condemnation would, much later, also befall the body of Oliver Cromwell (who fortunately for him was already dead).

“The Gunpowder Plot”, the Dust Plot, inspired the comic by Alan Moore, and consequently the famous film “V for Vendetta”.

Symbol of the struggle against tyranny and strong political power, the film has Natalie Portman, who plays Evey Hammond, say: “Remember forever November 5th, the day of the Dust Conspiracy against Parliament. […] But the man? I know his name was Guy Fawkes […] but who was he really? What kind of man was he? They teach us to remember ideas and not man, because man can fail. Man can be captured, he can be killed and forgotten. But 400 years later, once again an idea can change the world. “

Actor Matthew Baynton plays Guy Fawkes in the English satirical TV series Horrible Histories https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VX1yfqLRIrg