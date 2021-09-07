remember the cameo in the MCU?

During the night we unfortunately communicated a disconcerting news, the death of Michael K. Williams, famous and celebrated television actor known throughout the world for his famous roles in The Wire, Boardwalk Empire and the recent Lovecraft Country.

To pay homage to him we also want to remember 10 motion pictures with Michael K. Williams, from the first appearance on the big screen cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that perhaps even the most avid MCU fans have forgotten.

Let’s start with Beyond life, cult by Martin Scorsese released in 1999 with Nicolas Cage and Patricia Arquette: the film tells three days in the life of Frank Pierce, a paramedic who is in crisis for not being able to prevent the death of a young patient; here Michael K. Williams plays the role of a drug dealer. The actor also appears in Gone baby gone, an extraordinary investigative noir that marked Ben Affleck’s directorial debut, while in 2008 he comes chosen by Edward Norton for a cameo The Incredible Hulk, the second film of the MCU: in the cinecomic Michael K. Williams a Harlem citizen who is in danger of being hit by a car, and the scene was written especially for him because Norton was a huge fan of The Wire.

The actor in the following years also appears in The Road by John Hillcot, famous post-apocalyptic starring Viggo Mortensen, and in the acclaimed Vizio di Forma by Paul Thomas Anderson, starring Joaquin Phoenix. Among his other films we also mention 12 Years a Slave, Anarchy: Judgment Night, Code 999, the remake of Superfly And Motherless Brooklyn, in which he found Edward Norton.