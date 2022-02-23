Remember the mansion in Los Feliz where Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart lived

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart had a relationship between 2009 and 2012

british actor Robert Pattinson prepares for the premiere of “The Batman” this March 4a premiere that has all the fans of the hero very excited.

It is not the first time that Pattinson is in charge of giving life to an important character, because it must be remembered that until today He is remembered for the saga “Twilight”.

His participation in this film saga with Kristen Stewart caused a romance to be born between them that they maintained from 2009 to 2012, time in which they shared a mansion in Los Feliz, California.

This mansion is remembered for being located in one of the most exclusive areas of California and for its Spanish colonial style.

Pattinson and Stewart shared this mansion for just a year, because its purchase took place in 2011 after paying $6.75 million dollars.

After this relationship officially ended, it was decided to put this place up for sale. In 2014, the property was sold to actor Jim Parsons.who is known for playing Sheldon Copper in the series “The Big Bang Theory”.

The property dating from 1922 it has an extension of 3,982 square feet. Its main feature is the arch-shaped facade and tiled roofs. When the place belonged to the protagonists of “Twilight”, all the decoration had neutral colors that make wood and stone the protagonists.

With the arrival of Parsons, elements were also added in stronger tones such as red and blue, although it is ensured that everything else remained the same.

Its 3,982 square feet is distributed in three bedrooms, four bathrooms, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen and other amenities worthy of this type of mansion.

The exterior is also a paradise because It has extensive green areas with swimming pool and terrace.ideal for spending sunny afternoons in the company of family or friends.

You may also like:

– This is the property for which Agelina Jolie was sued by Brad Pitt

– Tom Holland denies that he and Zendaya own a mansion in the UK

– Kate Upton and Justin Verlander sold their Beverly Hills mansion in less than a month