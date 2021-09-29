News

Remember the movie “I | robot”? Now it is reality with the Amazon robot

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Remember the movie “I, robot”? Now it is reality with the Amazon robot (On Wednesday 29 September 2021)
Will arrive at the end of the year in America, Astro, the robot launched by Amazon

Here he is in the photo, Astro, the robot from Amazon on three wheels, remotely controllable when you are away from home. About fifty centimeters tall and with a face that is basically an LCD display that shows expressions and reactions. As stated by Amazon “The science fiction that becomes reality“. The robot it was born mainly for the home. It can be used to check on people or animals in the home, or to patrol the home by sending owners alerts if anything unusual is discovered. “When you’re away from home, you can use it to monitor your home,” said Dave Limp, vice president of Amazon, In the …Read on helpmetech

Advertising


twitteriNNocents88 : @CicRosina But do you remember him in the movie ‘That dirty dozen’? Here, Pillon can I figure him out like him? – loulouseituuu : but do you remember when to see films in class you had to give ‘video’ in the classroom? – Marinacheritz : Remember when Map announced the Victor movie? ???????? – ROBADADONNE : Do you remember #LizzieMcGuire? Today #HilaryDuff blows out 34 candles! ?? – SF_RL_Featuring : RT @MarcelloLyotard: Like that movie that one takes a pill that reduces intelligence. Maybe you remember it. Like so Only here … –

Loading...
Advertisements







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Remember movies




Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

611
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
471
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
431
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
430
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
429
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
417
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
414
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
412
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
376
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top