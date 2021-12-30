Remember this year fondly, 2022 could be tougher

While there are still two more trading days to go, 2021 was a good year for equities. Really good.

The pushed to new closing and 52-week highs yesterday and looks set to end 2021 up nearly 20%.

It set new records this week and is preparing to post a 28% return over the year, the best performance since 2019. The large cap index looks set to outperform the tech sector index on the market. year, for the first time in five years.

All of this raises questions for Wall Street and investors as we prepare for 2022:

How will markets react to the likelihood of higher interest rates and more inflation?

How will consumers and economies around the world react to the uncertainty of the new waves of COVID-19?

How will markets handle the likelihood of rising tensions in Ukraine and Taiwan and an increasingly toxic US political environment?

We can only try to imagine the answers at the moment, but we know what pushed the markets in 2021. Factors like:

The Federal Reserve’s policy of keeping interest rates low as the US economy overcame the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The belief / hope in spring and summer that the worst of COVID was over. The result created an easing of COVID restrictions, a labor market recovery, robust retail sales, and a housing boom.

Rising and rising prices that convinced companies to start drilling again. Crude Oil closed at $ 76.56 yesterday, up about 58% this year. Bullish analysts believe it can rise again in 2022, surpassing $ 100 a barrel. Crude has not traded above $ 100 since July 2014.

But the optimism of investors and traders dwindled in November and early December, as inflationary pressures became too strong for the Fed to continue ignoring them.

Gasoline prices have risen 45% this year after a 14% jump in 2020. The US Consumer Price Index for November revealed that the country’s food prices rose 6.4%. in the past year. Used car prices went up 31%. Electricity costs increased by 6.5% from the year before.

Thank goodness for the holiday rally

The reduction in optimism began after the October release released on November 5th. Equities peaked on November 8 and began to fall the next day, sliding until December 21, when the classic year-end market rally exploded.

But it was a conservative rally, with many investors aiming for proven mega-cap stocks, such as Apple (NASDAQ :), which jumped 7.1% between its December 20 low and yesterday.

Apple also came close to exceeding $ 182.80 per share, an event that many analysts say would give the company its first $ 3 trillion market cap in history. Yesterday, its market capitalization was 2.94 trillion dollars.

The stock jumped 35% over the year and 8.5% in December alone.

The role of the dollar

If they didn’t go for the large cap stocks that appear to be safe, investors bought bonds. The hit 1.546% yesterday, up 4.2% since Tuesday but almost unchanged from the levels it was at before the Fed’s Dec. 15 announcement, when the central bank said it was aiming to raise interest rates next year, probably two or three times.

Part of the bond purchases may have been those of global investors seeking safety. Some economies, especially Turkey, are in dire straits.

Also, currency traders may want to own now, because they are seeing a rate hike. Maybe not now, but in the not too distant future, second.

A worrying sign during the November-December market stress was the precipitous decline in the ratio of the new 52-week highs from the new 52-week lows. The ratio went from 822 in early March to -660 on 3 December. There were only two days in December that the report was positive.

Domain of energy titles

As the Fed set the table, energy stocks were by far the “main dish” of 2021 as a sector in the S&P 500, led by Devon Energy (NYSE :), Marathon Oil (NYSE :), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: ), up 180%, 148% and 125% respectively over the year.

The other main sectors were:

Real estate and housing, led by Extra Space Storage (NYSE :), + 95%, Simon Property Group (NYSE :), + 86%, and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE :), + 80%.

Tech, led by cybersecurity developer Fortinet (NASDAQ :), + 147%.

Financials, with SIVB Financial Group (NASDAQ :), + 76%, Wells Fargo (NYSE :), + 61%, and Charles Schwab (NYSE :), + 60% at the forefront.

The top five Dow titles so far in 2021 are:

Home Depot (NYSE :), + 55%

Microsoft (NASDAQ :), + 54%

Goldman Sachs (NYSE :), + 46%

UnitedHealth (NYSE :), + 44%

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ :), + 43% (nb Cisco also records the best performance of the Dow in December, with + 16%)

Among the stocks, the best performances of 2021 were those of:

Fortinet (NASDAQ :), + 147%

Modern (NASDAQ :), + 137%

NVIDIA (NASDAQ :), + 130%

Applied Materials (NASDAQ :), + 86%

Marvell (NASDAQ :), + 86%

Despite the great successes, however, there are questions to follow.

The problem of IPOs

More than 1,000 companies debuted on the stock exchange in 2021, earning more than $ 300 billion.

Companies that debuted with IPOs were in the spotlight as their stock prices soared on the first day of trading. But there is a downside: two-thirds of these stocks are now trading below offer prices.

The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE 🙂 dropped 11% on the year.

Some examples:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ :), whose trading platform allows retail investors to trade commission-free, debuted at $ 38 on July 29.

The stock hit $ 85 a few days later but then plummeted to $ 17.11. This is an 80% drop from the post-IPO peak and a 55% drop from the IPO price.

Swedish oatmilk producer Oatly (NASDAQ :), with investors Oprah Winfrey, actress Natalie Portman and former Starbucks (NASDAQ 🙂 CEO Howard Schultz, raised 1.4 billion dollars debuting on the stock exchange at $ 17 in mid-May. The stock jumped to $ 29 in June and now stands at $ 7.88, down 54% from the IPO price.

Rivian (NASDAQ :), the electric vehicle maker, debuted at $ 78 on November 10. It was up 27% overall, but plummeted 17% in December. Part of RIVN’s problem is that the company postponed deliveries of the pickup and an SUV until 2023. And that wiped out more than 3% from the stock price yesterday alone.

Successes of the pandemic that eventually gave way

Other companies that had initially benefited from the pandemic experienced plunges in share prices.

The maker of the Moderna COVID vaccine, despite strong performance among NASDAQ 100 stocks, plummeted 50% from its 52-week high in August, mainly as the Food and Drug Administration recently cleared the use of pills. for coronavirus produced by Pfizer (NYSE 🙂 and Merck (NYSE :).

Exercise equipment maker Peloton (NASDAQ 🙂 was hugely successful after the initial outbreak of COVID, with the stock leaping 434% in 2020. However, it plummeted 76.8% this year.

And let’s not forget the cinema operator AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE :), whose by more than 3,300% between the end of 2020 and June 2. Since then, it has dropped by around 62%.

Even the is vulnerable. The most popular cryptocurrency, which behaves more like a speculative asset than a currency, has rebounded 63% over the year, but at the same time has fallen nearly 32% since its peak on November 10.

5 things we like to believe can happen next year

Finally, we will hazard five predictions for 2022.

First, the Omicron variant of COVID will not prove as lethal as the Delta and, slowly but surely, more and more people will vaccinate and learn to live by wearing a mask and undergoing booster doses.

Then, some inflationary pressures, particularly those of energy prices, will ease.

Third, the US economy will bring people back to work with higher salaries and hopefully decent benefits.

Global tensions (in Ukraine, Taiwan and Iran) will subside.

The mid-term elections will be civil.

If these conditions are met, the US economy could continue to grow reasonably strong next year. Fed interest rate hikes are likely to be moderate. At the moment, no one has the courage to wipe out inflation like then Fed President Paul Volcker did in the early 1980s.