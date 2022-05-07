Remembered “Friends” actor dies at 67

During the early hours of this Friday, the death of mike hagertyAmerican actor known for his work on the series “Friends”, playing “Mr. Treeger”, the janitor of the building where the series takes place between 1995 and 2001.

It was the actress Bridget Everett, Hagerty’s cast partner in the HBO comedy “Somebody Somewhere”, who announced the unfortunate news for all fans on her Instagram account.

Mike Hagerty, famous actor of “Friends”, dies at 67

“He was a beloved actor, his love for his hometown of Chicago and his family were the pillars of his life. He will be greatly missed.” Everett wrote on his social networks.

In addition, the HBO television network thanked Hagerty for his work in several of his series and assured that “It was a pleasure working with him.”

In Friends, Mike played one of the janitor in the building where the group lives. And it was specifically in season four, where he appears in one of the most iconic scenes of him with “Joey” who is forced to help him learn to dance, in order to impress a woman.

In addition to “Somebody Somewhere”, Mike Hagerty was known for his work on “Friends”, and also participated in series such as Boston Legal, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Community, CSI, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Entourage, Glee, Grey’s Anatomy, Happy Endings, Shameless and Seinfeld.

Let’s remember that “Friends” is one of the most popular series worldwide, starring Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Second death in the series

The cast of the series a few months ago also faced hard news: James Michael Tyler, better known as “Gunther” in the series, who was eternally in love with Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), died after a long fight against cancer. . James personified the beloved waiter of the Central Perk cafeteria, where the protagonists of the series met every day.