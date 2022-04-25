Remembered Mean Girls actress reveals the truth about her hairstyle

It’s been 18 years since the premiere of the iconic movie heavy girls, teen comedy film starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, in which the school girls’ groups, school bullying and the damaging effects that it can have in the students, and within the most remembered actresses of the tape, is Jan Caruana, who played Emma Gerber with an iconic hairstyle.

What did actress Jan Caruana say about heavy girls regarding the hairstyle of your character Emma Gerber in the film?

In one of the scenes of the movie heavy girls, Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), breaks his crown that had been given to him as Spring Prom Queen in pieces. He decides to distribute it among his classmates, and before doing so, congratulates several colleagues in the room, including Emma Gerber (Jan Caruana).

“And Emma Gerber, I mean, that hairstyle must have taken hours, and you look very pretty”, says Cady in heavy girls.

Now, 18 years after the film’s release, Jan Caruana responded to a tweet from former The Amazing Race contestant Korey Kuhl. Who posted a photo of Emma Gerber at the dance and said the following. “I guess just I don’t think Emma Gerber’s hairstyle ‘must have taken hours.

In this regard, Jan Caruana said the following. “In the beginning it took about 25 minutes. Then they sent me to the set and the director said ‘that doesn’t look like it took hours‘. So they sent me back to the hair and They put some flowers for me and sent me back. So in all. maybe an hour”.

Other actresses who also accompanied Lidnsay Lohan and Jan Caruana were Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, and Daniel Franzese.

