Remembrance day, from ‘Schindler’s List’ to ‘Story of a book thief’: movies on TV

ROME – On the occasion of Memorial Day, the Mediaset networks dedicate various initiatives to the memory of the Shoah. From 22 to 30 January, an ideal relay between Retequattro, Focus, Iris and Canale 5 will propose insights, films, docufilms and documentaries to remember, understand and reflect on the darkest chapter in the history of the twentieth century.

Victims of extermination by the Nazis of the Third Reich, they were ‘undesirable’ or ‘inferior’ for political or racial reasons. Jews, Slavic peoples of the occupied regions in Eastern Europe and the Balkans, European blacks, Soviet prisoners of war, political opponents, Freemasons, ethnic minorities (Roma, Sinti, Yenish), religious groups (Jehovah’s Witnesses, Pentecostals), homosexuals and people with mental and / or physical handicaps. Between 15 and 17 million people, including 6 from the Israelite community, in the years between 1933 and 1945.

Not to forget, Retequattro will propose a series of films in the first, second evening and day-time, starting from 22 January: among these ‘Story of a Book Thief’. The unreleased will air on Focus ‘Nicholas Winton: the man who saved 669 children’ in prime time, and many other documentaries. On Iris you can see Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece, ‘Schindler’s List ‘. While Canale 5 will deepen the theme of the Shoah with the ‘Special TG5: tell for us too’, in the late evening.

RETEQUATTRO | 22 – 27 January

From 22 to 27 January, a series of films, in the first, second evening and day-time, is dedicated to the Shoah. On January 22, in prime-time, ‘Story of a book thief‘, by Brian Percival, with Sophie Nélisse, Geoffrey Rush, Emily Watson. Afterwards, in the late evening, the films will be broadcast ‘Sarah’s key‘(the 23rd),’Sobibor ‘ (the 24th) and ‘Colette‘(on 26). In day-time, January 27, the tribute closes, ‘There 25th hour‘, 1967 film directed by Henri Verneuil, with Anthony Quinn, Virna Lisi, Serge Reggiani.

FOCUS | 23 + 27 + 30 January

On 23 January, at 2.15 pm, on air ‘Albert Goering: The other side of Evil‘(Marshal Goering’s brother saved the lives of numerous Jews, and was included among the Righteous); at 15.15, ‘Lili Marlene: the war of the Italians‘(docufilm by Pietro Suber, in which atrocious events are recalled, including the roundup in the Jewish ghetto of Rome on October 16, 1943).

On January 27, at 9.15 pm, in world premiere, ‘Nicholas Winton: the man who saved 669 children‘. Winton participates in an English TV program thinking he is part of the public: in reality he is the protagonist and the strangers sitting in the audience are the Jewish children he saved during the war and brought to England, and who are now there to say thank you. .

To follow, at 22.15, ‘The horror of Natzweiler-Struthof – Story of a Nazi camp‘: story of a real laboratory for Nazi doctors, erased from historical memory.

On January 30, at 4.15 pm, ‘The women of Ravensbrück‘(the story of the largest female concentration camp: 130,000 women and children were deported there, 90,000 people died there); at 5.15 pm, ‘Karl Plagge: the Nazi who saved the Jews‘(the story of the German officer, a supporter of Nazism, lied to his superiors, cheated the party and saved the lives of Jews in a Polish ghetto).

IRIS | January 26

On January 26, in prime time, space for Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece: ‘Schindler’s List‘. Based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, the work is an unparalleled success in terms of critics, audiences and accolades. Between questsi, seven Oscars: film, direction, non-original screenplay, photography, editing, scenography, soundtrack. In the cast, Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes.

CHANNEL 5 | January 27

On January 27, in the late evening, he proposes an in-depth analysis of the newspaper directed by Clemente J. Mimun: TG5 Special: it also tells for us.