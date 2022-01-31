Remembrance day, the testimony of Edith Bruck in Verona on February 1, 2022 Events in Verona

Tuesday 1 February, at 5.30 pm, in the SMT06 room of Polo Santa Marta, via Cantarane 24, Verona, the meeting entitled “I promised that I will speak. Edith Bruck’s long journey into the memory of the Shoah ”. After the first meeting on Friday 21 January with the conference “Between exclusion and persecution. Jehovah’s Witnesses during the Nazis “ of the Turin historian Claudio Vercelli, on February 1st it will be Edith Bruck’s turn (stage name of Edith Steinschreiber) writer, poetess, translator and director of Hungarian origins naturalized Italian. Survivor of the deportation to the concentration camps of Auschwitz, Dachau, Bergen-Belsen, where she was deported little more than a child, she spent most of her life telling the terrible experience through writing and bearing her own testimony at schools and universities. In 2021 she was awarded the title of Knight of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.

The writer will talk with Michela Ponzani, historian and journalist, e Renato Camurri, Professor of Contemporary History at the University of Verona. The event will open with the institutional greetings of the Magnificent Rector Pierfrancesco Nocini and of Olivia Guaraldo, delegated to Public engagement.

The meeting is part of the program that this year too the University of Verona, proposes for the celebration of Remembrance Day. The cycle of conferences, aimed at the citizen and university public, is part of a broader “Civil Calendar”, including a series of appointments to investigate issues related to the history and memory of the tragic events of the twentieth century that played a fundamental role in the European identity and for our national history. At the end of the review, Friday 11 February, at 5 pm, the SMT06 room of Polo Santa Marta, via Cantarane 24, Verona, will host the meeting entitled “Auschwitz. History and memories of Roma and Sinti during the Second World War “.

The appointment will open with the institutional greetings of Olivia Guaraldo, delegate to Public engagement, followed by the introduction by Stefania Pontrandolfo, university professor of demo-ethno-anthropological disciplines. The event will continue with the speeches “Go through Auschwitz. Know and recognize history“By Luca Bravi of the University of Florence, and “Go through Auschwitz. Sinti and Roma: the voices of the present, the roots of the past” from Eva Rizzin of the “Francesca Cappelletto” center for ethnographic and applied anthropology research at the University of Verona. The meeting will close with the presentation of the book “Go through Auschwitz. Stories of Roma and Sinti: identity, memories, anti-Gypsyism“By Eva Rizzin, with Roberto Bortone of the National Office against Racial Discrimination – UNAR, Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

Information and contacts

The events can be followed online on the Zoom platform and will be broadcast live on the university YouTube channel.

To access the classrooms it is necessary to show the reinforced Green pass and it is mandatory to wear the FFP2 mask. It is recommended to show up ten minutes before the start to register attendance, in compliance with the anti-contagion regulations.