Reminder of Angel di Maria’s claim on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Juventus winger Angel Di Maria’s old comments regarding the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have resurfaced.

Di Maria made the comments last year when Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for free.

Di Maria is one of the few players to have shared a dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He spent four years with the Portuguese talisman at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2014.

The winger played alongside Messi in the Argentina national team and also for a year at PSG. Speaking on the rivalry between the two superstars last year, Di Maria was full of praise for Messi.

“For me, it’s very easy to play with him. [avec Messi]. If you run, he kicks the ball at your feet. There are no excuses for anything. I have a great relationship with him on and off the pitch. It’s easy to achieve what you want,” Di Maria said in an interview with TyC Sports (via Marca).

He added :

“Messi is from another world. You throw a ball at him and he stops it. I have never seen anything like it. I played with Cristiano, Ney, Mbappé, Rooney, Van Persie, Ibrahimovic, Benzema, Bale and honestly I haven’t seen anything like it. It is something unique”.

Three years ago today, Cristiano Ronaldo asked Leo Messi to dinner. Still waiting for it to happen 🐐🐐 (via @ChampionsLeague)pic.twitter.com/vyxBalCg48 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 29, 2022

Di Maria also joked that Cristiano Ronaldo would have liked to join PSG and play with the best strikers in the world. He stated :

“Cristiano must want to k**l not to be here. The quality and quantity of players that PSG have now is something unique. It doesn’t happen often at clubs and the big players always want to be with the best. Cristiano surely wants to be, but they bought Messi and luckily much better. »

Di Maria left the Parisians after seven seasons this summer, joining Juventus on a free transfer.

Advertising