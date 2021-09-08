Reminiscence: Fragments from the past, Hugh Jackman protagonist of an exclusive clip

Our IGN Premiere coverage continues, which throughout the month of July offered exclusive content dedicated to some of the most anticipated productions in the entertainment world. Today we show you an exclusive clip from Reminiscence: Fragments from the past, the next sci-fi thriller starring Hugh Jackman.

Reminiscence sees Jackman as Nick Bannister, described in the official synopsis as “a private investigator of the mind”. Set in a futuristic Miami that is sinking underwater, the film sees Nick use technology to help his clients access lost memories. The protagonist ends up falling in love with one of these clients, the mysterious and fascinating Mae (played by Rebecca Ferguson). So, when the woman goes missing, Nick sets out in search of the truth, while uncovering a violent conspiracy.

In this clip proposed by IGN Premiere, Nick’s search for answers leads to a violent confrontation with the dark Cyrus Boothe, played by Cliff Curtis (Hobbs & Shaw), resulting in a brawl on the roof of a building that you can discover in the video player below.

Reminiscence marks Lisa Joy’s directorial debut, who also handled the writing of the screenplay and the role of producer. Her name will certainly be known to science fiction fans for her work as a co-creator of Westworld, HBO show. “I only wanted to make the film if Hugh Jackman agreed to be the lead,” said Lisa Joy at a press event last June. The director didn’t use any special post-production magic to create the memories Nick and other characters witness in the film, but rather “holographic veils”. (called “hologauze”) in which interactive projections allow the actors to see and react “live” to something on the set.

“When I first saw it, even though he explained it to me, it broke my heart that the audience could not believe it was real, and say, ‘Oh, it’s something so extraordinary that it must necessarily have been created on the computer, ‘”confided Jackman. “It’s just another example of how brilliant working with Lisa is, for her empathy with the actors and for her understanding that it’s not just science fiction; this is memory, this is humanity. This is our reaction to all of them. remember we’re reliving. For us it was technically much easier. “

As Thandiwe Newton, who plays Jackman’s ally named Watts, explained: “Hugh and Rebecca could actually use this technology while acting. Very often, as actors, you are on stages with blue or green screens. Sure, it’s a magical process because you get the opportunity to see the final product, but it’s hard to keep the naturalness and realism alive. In this case we were able to interact with the latest form of technology. I was thrilled because Lisa came up with this idea, this dream, and forced some people to realize it. It wasn’t easy. “

Reminiscence: Fragments from the past will be available in theaters on August 26th.