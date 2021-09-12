Reminiscence, Hugh Jackman is thus surprised during the interview: “I didn’t know!”

“So we keep rowing, boats against the current, pushed ceaselessly back into the past,” wrote F. Scott Fitzgerald at the end of his literary masterpiece, The Great Gatsby. Lisa Joy, co-creator of the cult series Westworld, takes this phrase her own and adapts it to a dystopian future in Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence. Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), is a private mind detective who delves into the dark and fascinating world of his clients’ past, helping them access lost memories.

Hugh Jackman says in our video interview: «I like that you brought up Gatsby because this film, for me, has the same kind of poetry. He has some really great ideas. It is certainly a unique world that the protagonists live in, but thematically I think it has to do with nostalgia, with memory, with love, with loss. Do we really know the people we love or are they just a version of who we would like them to be? There are so many elements here, and the finish is sweet and bitter at the same time. I don’t want to reveal too much, but it also has a little sweetness and I liked that very much ».

Living on the edge of Miami’s sunken coast, his life changes forever when he meets a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), who contacts him with a simple matter: the loss of an item. But soon it all turns into a dangerous obsession. As Bannister struggles to investigate Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and ultimately will have to answer the question: how far can one go to keep the people we love close? For Rebecca Ferguson: «I think this was also one of the reasons why I said yes. Lisa has an incredible intellect, and when we talked about quotes, The Great Gatsby was a point of reference. But you are the first to have noticed. We are curious human beings, we want to know where we are in relation to the past and the future, and what happens as a result of when we move too quickly between these two points ». The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and will be released in cinemas in Italy from 26 August. (Service by Eva Carducci)