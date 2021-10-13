Reminiscence with Hugh Jackman: here is the teaser of the film

Reminiscence is the new action thriller featuring Hugh Jackman which will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on September 3, 2021.

Hugh Jackman in the thriller Reminiscence

The film of the Warner Bros. with Hugh Jackman will have as co-stars Thandie Newton And Rebecca Ferguson. It will also begin shooting internationally on August 25, 2021. The studio announced that the film is part of its plans to release several productions for the big screen on HBO Max to coincide with their theatrical releases, but did not say when it would be released. It was the same Jackman to announce the official release date on its social media channels. And the co-creator of Westworld (here for a review of the series) Lisa Joy he wrote, directed and co-produced Reminiscence.

The Teaser of the film (which you can listen to here) is introduced by the same actor who says:

“You’re going on a journey through memory. All you have to do is follow my voice. “

What is it about Reminiscence with Hugh Jackman

The film follows Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, as he tries to help clients access lost memories. After one of these customers, But it is (Ferguson), disappears, Bannister uncovers a violent conspiracy.

WarnerMedia tried to bolster interest in the streaming service, which it faces stiff competition with Disney Plus And Netflix. Moving his entire 2021 movie slate certainly garnered a lot of attention for the services. Although it has led to some criticism from the directors.

Other releases scheduled

The company also needed to find a way to bring films to a time when theaters are closed in major cities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has already had several “hybrid” releases with titles such as Wonder Woman 1984, Judas and the Black Messiah And The Little Things on HBO Max at the same time as they were being shown in cinemas. The company plans to implement a similar strategy with films such as Dunes, The Matrix 4, The Many Saints of Newark and other.

Besides Joy, Reminiscence was produced by Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca And Aaron Ryder. The rest of the cast includes Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan And Nico Parker.

