Remittances: how much will Colombians stop receiving due to recession – Sectors – Economy

While the unemployment rate in the united states remains relatively low, 3.6 percent at the end of last June, and the price of the dollar in Colombia continues above 4,000 pesos, as some analysts predict, the flow of foreign currency to emerging economies, such as Colombia, will not be will be so impacted in the remainder of this year. It will also be necessary that the global slowdown not be so deep that it doesn’t affect that flow next year.

Moreover, some analysts believe that this year Colombia could experience a new record figure in terms of remittances, as was observed in 2021 when income to the country for that concept was around 8,600 million dollars, equivalent to about 32.2 trillions of pesos.

A figure that would not be difficult to reach if current conditions continue, since in the first six months of this year alone, thousands of Colombian families have received 4,463.2 million dollars in remittances from friends and relatives living abroad, a figure which represents a growth of 8.4 percent compared to the same period in 2021 and the highest amount for a first semester since when there are records (2000).

“This good dynamics has been a consequence of the global economic recovery after the gradual overcoming of the (coronavirus) pandemic. In Colombian pesos, this represents close to 17.5 trillion during the first semester,” says Leonardo Mila Torres, manager of Strategy and Economic Research at the AFP Future.

The forecasts in this matter of some market experts consulted even point to the fact that this year around 5 billion pesos more will enter the country in remittances than last year, in part due to a greater volume of these resources, but also due to the greater cost of the dollar, as Mauricio Hernández, an economist at BBVA Research for Colombia, warns.

Thus, we would be talking about a figure above 9,200 million dollars, equivalent on average to more than 37 billion pesos, if one takes into account that the exchange rate would close this year above 4,000 pesos.

It is worth clarifying that this figure would be possible only if all that volume of foreign currency that enters the country were changed to the average value that the dollar is estimated to have in the year.

These resources would exceed the income to the country from exports of the manufacturing sector last year (8,939 million dollars) and would be very close to the total sold by agriculture, food and beverages, which totaled 9,440 million.

overall slowdown

And although Colombians residing in USA are responsible for 51.6 percent of the remittances that, at least, entered the country last year, and their economic stability depends to a great extent on that percentage and volume being preserved in the future, it cannot be overlooked that Spain It is the second provider of these resources with 14.6 percent, according to the Banco de la República.

That is why the situation can be a little more complicated because the economy of the Iberian country is not going through its best moment.

“When advanced economies cool down, immigrants send less money to their relatives,” says Munir Jalil, director of economic research for the Andean Region of BTG Pactualwho sees that this lower rate expected globally will have its effects on the finances of those who receive them month after month.

The decrease in these incomes, consequently, ends up affecting domestic consumption since many families pay rents, mortgage payments, school fees for their children, public services and, of course, purchases from the market with that money.

“Remittances are a catalyst for household consumption. This represents about two thirds of Colombian GDP, so it is foreseeable that, in the event of a drop in these, the economy could be negatively affected”, says Mila Torres, from the AFP Porvenir.

Unlike what happened to us in 2020, I would say that this time we would see a drop in remittances as a result of that recession

Much of this drop depends on where the remittance sender is located, since the drop in economies will not be the same for everyone.

For those who live in the United States, explains Jalil from BTG Pactual, the situation may be much more complex than the one that occurred in 2020, when the pandemic arrived and the government of that country increased its deficit to implement direct subsidy programs for households, and remittances reached record levels at the time.

“As checks arrived to everyone, that allowed Colombian households living in the United States to continue sending,” he adds.

However, today those circumstances are very different with the end of those subsidies, rising interest rates that have made it more expensive than it cost to borrow two years ago.

“Unlike what happened to us in 2020, I would say that this time we would see a drop in remittances as a result of that recession,” says Jalil.

If the price of the dollar remains above 4,000 pesos, among other factors, the flow of foreign currency would not be so affected this year.

Expensive dollar, the way out

There is no doubt that the pace set by the economy will be key to maintaining the flow of remittances to the country; however, the price of the dollar will also be essential, at least, to maintain a level of income if the volume of these falls too low.

It is estimated that the exchange rate will close this year above 4,000 pesos and, despite slight falls, it would also do so in 2023. Thus, “a high exchange rate could continue to represent good news for receivers of remittances”, says the expert from AFP Porvenir.

Something in which Mauricio Hernández, from the BBVAResearch, for whom the low unemployment data in the United States, which he believes will continue, and the way in which they are seeing the slowdown in that country, a very slight recession, very short and with a rapid recovery, will continue to be good in 2023, which that will allow people to continue sending remittances to the country.

“We have that component of remittances as one of the factors that explains the slowdown in consumption in 2023, although we do not believe that it will be able to have that growth next year, rather stability or a small drop,” he says.

And if the cost of the dollar, nor employment in the United States is not enough to maintain the current rate of remittances arriving in the country, how should the country be prepared to face the drop in these resources?

According to Leonardo Mila Torres, from AFP Porvenir, the strengthening of the national economy, and specifically, of domestic demand, can offset, at least partially, a possible decrease in remittances received by Colombians.

However, he points out that the level of global uncertainty has increased and this presents important challenges for the Colombian economy to maintain the dynamism that it has presented, after the economic recovery after the pandemic.

What do the IMF’s GDP projections indicate?

The behavior that remittances will have going forward will largely depend on the growth of the world economy. The most recent estimates of International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicate that this will be lower than expected, since it will no longer be 3.6 percent, as estimated last April, but 3.2 percent, being the projected fall in the United States (from 3.7 to 2.3 percent) one of the main reasons for this global downward revision, as well as China (4.4 to 3.3 percent) and the euro zone (2.8 to 2.6 percent).

Some analysts even foresee recessive scenarios for the developed world: Goldman Sachs assigned a 30 percent chance of a recession in the United States in the next 12 months and a 60 percent chance of a recession in Europe in the second half of 2022.

