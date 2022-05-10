Removable batteries and a single charger for the mobile, the difficult dream of the EU | Economy

Just over ten years ago, one of the most common gestures of the user was to open the back cover of his mobile and remove the battery. It was the best way to reset the device when it got stuck. Others carried a battery in their pocket and when the original ran out of charge they could replace it in a minute, without having to carry the charger with them and search for an outlet. But for more than 15 years, manufacturers have eliminated that possibility. The mobiles are compact and the battery is embedded inside, so that only technical services can access it. The consequence is that if the battery fails —and it is one of the elements that deteriorates first along with the screen— the consumer generally chooses to change their mobile. Exactly what the brands want and what the European Union now wants to avoid.

Last March, the European Parliament overwhelmingly approved a legislative project to negotiate with governments the new rules on cells and batteries, which will regulate from the design to the end of its useful life. The ultimate goal is to ensure that by 2024 the batteries of devices such as smartphones (smartphones), and those of light-duty transportation (LMT), such as scooters and electric bicycles, can be easily and safely removed and replaced by consumers themselves “using basic and commonly available tools” and “without cause damage to the device or the batteries”, with the responsibility of the manufacturers to provide the documentation for the removal and replacement of the batteries.

The report also establishes minimum recovery levels for cobalt, lead, lithium and nickel for reuse in new batteries and stricter collection targets, and proposes the introduction of a declaration and label specifying the carbon footprint of batteries. . The goal is for 45% of used mobile batteries to be recycled by the end of 2023 and 80% by the end of 2030, and 85% by 2030 for electric scooters and bikes.

Parliament calls on the industry to ensure that the battery value chain fully complies with human rights and due diligence obligations. In particular, risks around the sourcing, processing and marketing of raw materials, which are often concentrated in one or a few countries, need to be addressed.

A very ambitious regulation inspired by environmental protection and the circular economy, but which is going to collide with important practical difficulties. In the preliminary studies carried out, manufacturers have already warned the Commission that the sealed batteries that became widespread from the second decade are not a whim, but a necessity for phones to be thinner, lighter and hermetic to prevent the entry of powder and liquids.

In addition to the design, which plays an increasingly important role as a brand differentiator, putting back a back cover would increase breakdowns due to the introduction of dirt into the interior of the terminal and would make it easier for thieves to avoid tracking stolen mobiles , they point out in manufacturers’ sources.

Suffice it to say that in 2021 barely a dozen mobile phones with removable batteries were launched on the market, almost all of them from little-known brands (Nokia 01 Plus, Fairphone 4, Nokia C1 2nd Edition, Cat S22 Flip, Blus C5L Max, Blu View 2, Yezz Go 3, Yezz Liv 3 LTE and Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5). Another not minor stumbling block to implement European regulations would be the temptation of brands to produce mobile phones with removable batteries only for the EU, circumventing the ban through imports.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton, during the presentation of the universal charger initiative, in September 2021. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD (AFP)

What the manufacturers are hiding is that, despite the fact that, as the smartphones they are more and more perfect, their life cycle has been reduced from three and four years to 18 months. If the battery stops charging or does not offer enough autonomy, the user can take it to be repaired, but the cost will discourage the repair and in many cases they will prefer to renew it. In Spain alone, 20 million telephones are discarded each year, which represents a total of 2,000 tons of waste. The amounts of electronic waste have increased exponentially. World generation was estimated at 41.8 million tons in 2014, reached a record 53.6 million in 2019 and is expected to reach 74 million by 2030. At European level, the amount of electronic waste produced by each person per year is 15.6 kilograms. However, the Ecolec Foundation, which promotes the recycling of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE), estimates that 60% of devices are already recycled in Spain.

And the universal charger?

But this is not the only initiative that pursues a more rational use of electronic devices. Another old European aspiration is to establish a universal charger for mobile phones and other electronic devices such as tablets, laptops, digital cameras, headphones or game consoles. Brussels has been promoting the project for more than a decade and until 2014 it managed to reduce the existing chargers on the market from 30 to 3 thanks to a voluntary agreement with the main manufacturers of mobile devices: USB Micro B, USB-C and USB-C. Lightning, exclusive to Apple.

But now he wants to go one step further. Last Wednesday, the plenary session of the European Parliament approved the European Commission’s proposal for there to be a single universal charger in the European Union, and also advocates exploring a strategy that allows progress along the same lines with wireless chargers in the coming years. .

“The objective of the legislative project is to prevent consumers from needing a new charger and cables every time they buy an electronic device. In this way, they will be able to use a single charger for all their small and medium-sized devices”, according to Parliament. The initiative seeks to reduce the between 11,000 and 13,000 tons of electronic waste generated by obsolete chargers

The Commission, Parliament and Council of the EU will now be able to start the final negotiation on the regulations, which they intend to finalize with an agreement before the end of the year 2022. This legislation would leave out laptops and also small devices such as smart watches or devices that measure physical activity. The MEPs want Brussels to present a strategy by the end of 2026 on wireless charging systems, so that any device is compatible with any manufacturer and thus avoid “a new fragmentation of the market”. The goal is to further reduce environmental waste, ensure solutions are tailored to consumer needs, and prevent consumers from becoming dependent on a single supplier.

In reality, the obligation will be that the connection port of all devices is of the USB-C type, which is already used by mobile phones of all brands that use the Android operating system such as Samsung, Huawei or Xiaomi. But, as always, Apple is adamantly opposed and defends that its Lightning connector for iPhone is much more innovative and has presented a report to stop the change of the directive. A curious position if one takes into account that new Apple iPad and MacBook models already use the USB-C connector.

The regulation also intends that the sale of chargers be dissociated from the sale of electronic devices, which will mean that the purchase of a new device does not necessarily include that of a new charger, thus reducing electronic waste.