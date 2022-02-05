Remove 99% CO2 from the air, HEM fuel cells take care of it

Trying to improve fuel cell technology, engineers at the University of Delaware have found a solution to effectively capture atmospheric carbon dioxide

New unexpected solutions to remove CO2 from the air

(Rinnovabili.it) – Some of the great scientific advances in human history have been achieved completely by chance. Without the final result being expected or sought after. This could also be the case for one of the technologies deemed essential for climate action. Let’s talk about the direct capture of carbon dioxide (DAC – Direct Air Capture), a solution that is slowly gaining ground through first projects and commercial plants. The engineers at the University of Delaware have, in fact, found a way to remove CO2 from the air with 99% efficiency. And they did it while trying to improve an energy conversion system.

Fuel cell HEM, a challenge still open

What technology is it about? From the HEM fuel cells (with hydroxide exchange membrane), a ‘economic and ecological alternative to traditional full cells of the PEM type (proton exchange membrane), based on the exchange of hydroxide ions instead of hydrogen ions. This type of electrochemical cell has the potential to solve several problems of commercial counterparts while offering high power and energy density.

However, HEM fuel cells also have a serious flaw that has kept them out of the market so far: they are extremely sensitive to atmospheric carbon dioxide. In other words, the system reacts with the CO2 rapidly reducing the performance and efficiency of the device by up to 20%.

From problem to solution

At the University of Delaware, Professor Yushan Yan and his team of chemical engineers have been looking for a solution to this problem for more than a decade. But a few years ago, scientists realized that this disadvantage could have been transformed into something new, creating a solution to remove CO2 from the air with high efficiency.

“Once we investigated the mechanism, we realized that the fuel cells were capturing almost every piece of carbon dioxide that went into them, and they were really good at separating it “said Professor Brian, co-author of the research. Hence the idea of ​​creating an ad hoc tool.

“We have found that our approach is very effective. We can capture 99% of the carbon dioxide from the air in one step if we have the right design and the right configuration “Yan said. The prototype created weighs about 340 grams and can filter to filter 10 liters of air per minute capturing 98% of carbon dioxide. According to the scientists, the technology could also enable the construction of lighter and more efficient CO2 removers in spacecraft or submarines, where continuous filtration is key. The research was published in Nature Energy (English text).