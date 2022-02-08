remove the green pass and reopen everything. Or come back 2011

Welcome to the world without the ECB. In fact, welcome back to the normality of a market with interest rates not artificially nailed to zero, with no central bank bond purchases absorbing 120% of net issues, discount-style bank refinancing auctions, and equity indices that know only the plus sign.

A bad awakening but it was only a matter of time. The jump in the spread this morning was to be taken into account, because what was declared yesterday by the governor of the Dutch central bank and member of the ECB board, Klaas Knot, seemed to all the classic signal of the end of recess. The true one: The bond purchase program should be concluded as soon as possible … A first rate hike is likely already in the third quarter, probably in October. In fact, the certification that after the series of mistakes made in non-fighting inflation and in reiterating the open-ended of Pepp, today Christine Lagarde is forced to let the hawks of rigor fly over the Frankfurt sky.

Because when prices rise 5.1%, there is little to reassure. And what Klot said, if it becomes reality, would be equivalent to a tombstone on the sustainability of our debt. In fact, closing the purchasing program as soon as possible can be read in many ways as a warning but, in the end, it actually risks becoming a drastic shortening of the period of morphing del Pepp through the umbrella-code of the App. To date, in fact, the approximately 40 billion per month of purchases are still guaranteed by the pandemic program, while in the second quarter they will pass precisely to the main facility, only to drop to 20 billion per month in the third quarter. When Knot even predicts the first rate hike.

This alone is enough to justify the explosion of our spread this morning. But what the Dutch banker proposed could mean a haircut on purchases of 20 billion already in the second quarter, in order to completely close the expansionary policy on bonds on 30 June. In fact, timing that would allow – calculating the summer break – to prepare the ground for the first autumn hike. Trichet error in sight? Likely. But not for everyone. Why these two graphs





Indexed trend of bank deposits in Austria and Germany

Source: Bloomberg





Yield spread between Austrian and German 10-year bonds

Source: Bloomberg

they show us what are the dynamics that govern the ECB board today: in the face of ever-increasing inflation, Germany and Austria are seeing a continuous increase in deposits and Vienna is even experiencing a higher rate of growth than Berlin from 2003 to today. All with inflation that for the small Alpine country is now at its peak since 1984.

And the second graph shows us how, from now on, the spread to keep an eye on will be that between the German and Austrian ten-year period, the so-called differential of the hawks. The risk premium that Vienna pays in the comparison is at its highest since 2020, compared to a post-Pepp average of 0.24. If it were to cross 0.40, then it would be alarm. And the rigorist front within the ECB would be ready at the barricades to pass the Knot line.

At that point, Italy would plummet in full 2011. And not even Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi could avoid tears and blood measures, in fact, a commissioner through the ESM to ensure access to the financing market. The prospect, already today, is this. Energy costs are wreaking havoc on small and medium-sized companies, a further aggravation of a situation that Confindustria has already described as worrying due to the collapse of industrial production.

What to do? One thing, before it’s late: remove the green pass, dismiss the CTS, reopen everything and immediately guarantee energy at costs controlled by Russiaas actually promised by Vladimir Putin to the Prime Minister. The Atlantic or European constraints, today, are equivalent to a noose around the neck. Primum live. And here we are really taking a big risk.