“Remove the limited number in nursing and medicine courses”

Strengthen university courses in nursing and medicine and remove the limited number. This is the request that comes from Albert Bentivogli, Councilor and municipal secretary of the League. Bentivogli highlights “the age-old problem of the shortage of health personnel in hospitals and retirement homes. With the pandemic emergency the problem has worsened, causing major problems for the entire local and national health system. Hospitals and structures for the elderly need a greater need for medical and paramedical personnel, causing severe disservice and overload within the structures “.

Bentivogli remarks: “The continuous recruitments by the national health system are not balanced by the availability of personnel. As in all market laws, even in this case, in the face of a strong demand, it is necessary to respond with a strong offer. degree courses in medicine and nursing do not produce enough graduates to cover the great demand for health personnel. “Forlí Città Universitaria” has the honor of hosting both degree courses. So my reflection focuses on one concept: it is right In this period, hold the aforementioned faculties with a limited number? In my opinion, no. It is necessary to open up to a greater number of members to ensure that the audience of professionals in the sector is sufficient, over time, to cover the needs of a national health service that in this historical moment it is of vital importance “.