Some diseases can affect one or the other sex more consistently. An example above all is heart attack: in fact, estrogens in general have a protective function against this pathology. However, this does not mean that they cannot affect the fairer sex. In fact, not only pain in the chest and arm, but also these silent symptoms could be signs of a heart attack especially in young women. There are some evils, however, that are typically feminine. Today we talk about one of these and a way to prevent it. In fact, it is possible to remove the pains of the menstrual cycle and the sudden changes of premenopause with this natural ally friend of women. Let’s see together what it is and where we can find this herbal treatment.

We are talking about the agnastocasto, more commonly called “false pepper” or also “monks pepper”. It looks like a small shrub that produces delightful flowers that turn from blue to pink. However, it has properties that in some cases are very useful for alleviating all the typically female problems. In fact, supplements based on it are used to treat both menstrual irregularities and pains, sometimes disabling, that precede their arrival. However, they are also useful for people who are about to enter menopause, partially relieving the annoying symptoms of this natural transition. Those who are pregnant can also ingest it to help milk production. Finally, according to Humanitas, this herb can also be used for breast cysts.

The possible contraindications present in this kind of product

As in everything, however, there are side effects. First of all, science suggests not to take the chaste tree concomitantly with the anti-conception pill. In fact it could compromise its effectiveness. Similarly, it is not the case to use it if you have hormonal imbalances, especially as regards estrogen. Therefore it is not suitable for those suffering from the following diseases:

endometriosis;

uterine fibroids;

tumors of the uterus, breast and ovaries.

Then it should not be combined with antipsychotic drugs or with metoclopramide and dopamine antagonists. For this reason, before buying it in a herbalist’s shop or pharmacy, it is always better to talk to a professional.

