removed the mission with Danny Trejo with the latest update – Nerd4.life

A few hours ago Ubisoft published a new Update of Far Cry 6, which, among other things, has removed “Danny and Dani vs Everybody” crossover mission in which the famous American actor appeared Danny Trejo. The quest was added prematurely in the game and for this reason the developers decided to remove it.

The official Twitter profile of Far Cry 6 explains that the offending mission was actually still “work-in-progress” and had been added to the game by mistake. Probably the players had already noticed that the mission was not completely complete, since the rewards actually obtained did not coincide with those reported by the game. It was also meant to be the first of a series of crossover quests with Trejo.

In the notes of the update, which also introduced new challenges, improved performance and added a new special operation, we learn that the mission will be reintroduced again in the future, this time in the full version of course. According to the official Far Cry 6 roadmap published in September by Ubisoft, the crossover missions of the “Danny and Dani vs Everybody” series are planned between December 2021 and January 2022 as free content.

Meanwhile Ubisoft is sending emails to players who haven’t completed Far Cry 6 by making fun of them.