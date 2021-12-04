Removes posters of Muhammad, beaten to death and burned: the horror in Pakistan

Dozens of people crowding around the dying body, all with smartphones in hand, to film the scene. A few more kicks and then a hand pours gasoline on the victim, and then sets the fire to the cheers of the crowd. We are in the district of Sialkot, in the eastern province of Punjab, in Pakistan.

The man who is run over and lynched by a mass of Muslim workers is called Priyantha Kumara. He is a Sri Lankan citizen who works as an executive in a factory that manufactures sporting goods. For the workers of the factory he would be guilty of having a poster removed with the name of Mohammed. For this they beat him to death inside the plant, while someone chanted the slogans of the radical Islamic party Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a fundamentalist movement that last month started a violent demonstration against the publication in France of some cartoons against the prophet.

An autopsy was ordered on the victim’s body and protests by the Foreign Ministry arose from Colombo. “We expect the Pakistani authorities to take the appropriate steps to ensure justice,” said a spokesman for the ministry. Last Friday, two hours after the attack, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called the manager’s murder “horrendous”. “It is the day of shame,” he said, promising that those responsible would be “severely punished”. Thanks to the law on blasphemyHowever, which provides for life imprisonment, or worse, the death penalty, for those suspected of disrespecting the prophet, episodes such as that of Sialkot are frequent.

Accusations of this kind are used to intimidate religious minorities or to resolve personal matters. For this reason the governor of Punjab, Salmaan Taseer, who had taken the defense of Asia Bibi, the Christian woman imprisoned for years for the same charge. Two months later, the Catholic minister for minorities, Shahbaz Bhatti, was killed in the Pakistani capital by a commando of armed men for opposing the blasphemy law.

But there have been dozens of violent episodes in recent years. Last Friday’s attack also comes after the fire at several stations in police in northwestern Pakistan, after an official refused to detain a mentally unstable man accused of desecrating the Koran.

For thehomocide by Priyantha Kumara Pakistani police arrested about 100 suspects. Two of them have already confessed to having directly participated in the murder of the man.