Remuzzi: “Cases can come down in the summer but Long Covid will bring many people to the hospital”

Five reasons to be optimistic and three reasons to be worried about the Coronavirus emergency. Professor Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research, summarizes them today in an interview with Run of the Evening. In which he first remembers the end of the Russian flu which broke out in St. Petersburg in 1889: «The infection caused severe pneumonia and killed above all the elderly. Even without vaccines and drugs to combat it, the virus remained aggressive for some years (and three waves) and then “died down”. The health authorities recommended ventilation and disinfection of the rooms, spacing, isolation of the infected. The comparison with Sars-CoV-2 is impressive ».

But, the professor warns, even if the story’s ending is similar, it won’t happen tomorrow. Then there is the descent of cases, which “should begin in mid-April and then continue until July, also thanks to the summer”. Zero cases are expected between June and August. Then there are three other elements in our favor: «The first is that the population is almost completely infected or vaccinated and therefore there is a widespread immunity that allows us to deal with any new mutations with a protective base that we did not have in 2020. The second is that Omicron, despite its very high diffusion capacity, generally tends to be located in the upper part of the respiratory tract, sparing the bronchi and lungs. Finally, a crucial question, today we have not only vaccines, but also antivirals and monoclonal antibodies ».

But for Remuzzi there are also three reasons for concern: «First of all, what is happening in Hong Kong: a very heavy wave that unequivocally demonstrates how Omicron is not a little dangerous in a population, especially the elderly, not very vaccinated. Only the full course with three doses can protect us from this and other variants. In Italy we have one million and 200 thousand over 70 who have not completed the vaccination cycle: a large circulation reservoir for the virus “. Then there is the Xe variant, which “is gaining ground in England (where the sequencing activity is very intense) and we expect it to be already present in Italy as well”. Finally, there is the problem of hospitals: “Between 5 and 10% of patients recovered from Covid have sequelae of various kinds, a condition erroneously defined as” Long Covid “: therefore we have an audience of people who are neither sick nor healthy and that will weigh on the health system in the coming years “.

