RENAISSANCE” unveiled 48 hours before the official release… It’s the drama!

Scheduled for July 29, 2022, the release of Beyoncé’s latest album had sparked strong reactions on the Web. Announced on June 16 via a tweet from the music streaming platform Tidal, the American star’s seventh opus did not fail to make fans react. “I just called my banker to warn that Beyoncé would take all my savings this summer she said ok”, “Beyoncé, I’m here, knees bent, take my money and announce the tour please”, “thank you Beyoncé to save 2022”, could we read in particular under the publication. Unfortunately for Jay-Z’s wife, his famous record “Act 1: RENAISSANCE” leaked on the networks this Wednesday, July 27. That is, 48 ​​hours before the official date. Something to piss off the star…

Queen B supported by her fans

According to certain rumours, the leak of this album would be linked to the sale of the records in French stores. Leclerc stores would have put Beyoncé’s latest work on the shelves before D-Day. This would have caused the leak. In shock, some music lovers immediately pointed the finger at the retail brand by sharing the blunder on Twitter. Images that have angered many fans. “Beyoncé’s album has leaked but I’m not going to look for it. We’re definitely going to stream on Spotify huh. Sorry, I respect his dedication and ethics too much to listen before Friday. “, dropped a user. Another, meanwhile, added: “So out of respect for the queen of the world, I will patiently wait for the official release of the album to listen to it”. For the moment, Queen B has not yet reacted to the news. One thing is certain, it is that the 40-year-old singer is probably in all her states…

Ladies and gentlemen, The album of #Beyonce “Renaissance” was placed on sale in France before its official release which caused the leak ‼️ ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Xuh4lHpJGl —Caribbean News (@BatManNews420) July 28, 2022

