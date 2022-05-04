Renal colic: symptoms, treatment and prevention

Renal colic, as it manifests itself

In general terms, the most frequent symptom of renal colic is pain, very strong. It is often accompanied by a feeling of nausea and even vomiting. The pain usually starts in the back, in the loin region, and tends to move towards the side, groin and genitals in both the male and the female. Typically, the pain is almost always localized to one side of the abdomen.

Renal colic: what to do

I make the point: violent pain that is very acute and that leads the person to worry very much and to go to the emergency room.

The stone can sometimes be non-obstructive. In these cases, therapies are followed that lead to the elimination of the stone. But if the kidney tends to dilate, that is, it is present hydronephrosis, the patient is hospitalized and can be subjected to specific treatments to shatter the stone and pull out the fragments that have been created.

Stones can be treated with shock waves, that is with the lithotripter, which allows you to break the stone inside the urinary tract or by climbing with un ureteroscope who goes to take it off. In some cases the classic surgery is still used. Sometimes a kidney stone can manifest itself with atypical pictures, such as very high fever and very cloudy urine.

Calculations: how to prevent and keep them under control

From a preventive point of view, hydration is important and paying attention to certain foods that could increase the risk of developing stones. Case by case, targeted dietary approaches can be made.

A person who has had renal colic should study the situation with their doctor, doing specific tests. It may be helpful to do an ultrasound, blood and urine tests to see if the kidney is working well, and a urine culture to see if there are any infections.

To follow the daily Health Pill “How to recognize renal colic”, click and listen here

“Daily Health Pills” is the podcast series by DiLei TakeCare, curated by Federico Mereta. In each episode we talk about prevention, care and good habits.