Renap will post an English translation of the DPI data of Guatemalans (and what you should know about the changes) – Prensa Libre

The National Registry of Persons (Renap) published this Wednesday, May 4, in the Diario de Centro América, the directory agreement number 25-2022 in which it contains reforms to the Regulation for the issuance of the Personal Identification Document, in the section of security features and measures.

The Personal Identification Document (DPI) of Guatemalans “residing abroad and of people domiciled in the country” will now have labels that will contain the biometric data of the bearers in Spanish, but also with a translation in English , which will facilitate their identification outside our borders.

In the recital of the agreement, it is mentioned that the Executive Director of Renap presented the proposal made by the Directorate of Processes as the unit in charge of issuing the DPI and organizing the operation of Renap’s biometric and graphotechnic system and personalizing biographical data. of the applicants, which are printed on it.

The request was to “print the labels of the biographical data of the DPI in Spanish with its translation in English, so that in order to make said proposal viable, which will facilitate the identification of Guatemalans residing abroad and of foreigners domiciled in the country”, reads the agreement.

It adds that it is necessary to amend said article of the Directory Agreement number 106-2014 of the National Registry of Persons, Regulation for the Issuance of the Personal Identification Document-DPI-, in order to include as a characteristic of the Personal Identification Document that the labels contained in the Personal Identification Document will be consigned in Spanish as the official language in the Republic of Guatemala, with its translation in English.”

Read also: Ornament ticket is no longer a requirement to process the passport or driver’s license, according to CC resolution

The change

Article 1 of the new agreement reforms article 7 of the Directory Agreement number 106-2014 of the National Registry of Persons, Regulation for the Issuance of the Personal Identification Document -DPI-, issued on November seventeen, two thousand fourteen, which is as follows:

“Article 7. Characteristics and security measures. The labels of the biographical data that are printed on the Personal Identification Document will be consigned in Spanish, with its translation into English, and it is mandatory to observe that the official language in the Republic of Guatemala is Spanish. The DPI will be printed horizontally and will contain the information described in the previous article. The Machine Readable Zone or MRZ will be printed on the back of the document.

The security measures of the DPI are the following:

Level one: those that are carried out with the naked eye without the use of tools; Level two: those performed for review with simple equipment Level three: those that are carried out by a specialist, requiring special equipment to provide the exact authentication of the card.

The size, physical characteristics and security measures of the DPI must comply with international standards and other applicable regulations.

Article 2 instructs the Processes Department, so that once this provision is in force, it updates the integrated systems of the Civil Registry of Persons, ensuring strict compliance with it.

Also read: How many people are called María, Guadalupe or Lupita in Guatemala?

Article 3 instructs the Central Registry of Persons, so that once this provision is in force, it issues the pertinent instructions to the Civil Registrars of Persons and other personnel under their charge.

This agreement enters into force the day after its publication in the Diario de Centroamérica.

Renap issues statement

In the afternoon of this Wednesday, Renap issued a statement in which it reported that the objective of the change is “to facilitate the identification of Guatemalans residing abroad and of people domiciled in the country.”

It emphasizes implementing this measure because the DPI is an official travel document.

“As of this date, the procedure for changes in the DPI will be implemented and it is estimated that in approximately one month, the official image of the document will be released,” the statement said.

Renap clarified that the changes they will not affect the validity of the document nor do they require a replacement to be processed if it is valid.