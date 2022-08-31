Renata Notni and Ludwika Paleta bet on the boho chic trend

It is about breaking rules, setting aside canons of current trends and taking risks

The actresses look incredible with clothes that will be in trend this fall 2022. We show you how to wear this style and what you can combine it with to steal looks just like these celebrities.

What is the boho chic trend?

The boho style, as we know it now, has been in fashion since the 60s and 70sand it is so inspiring that it has stood the test of time.

The trend has fed on new formulas such as ‘boho chic’ or ‘hippie chic’, and It is the favorite of those women who have a special predilection for garments with a gypsy soul.

It is about breaking rules, setting aside canons of current trends and taking riskscombining unexpected garments, including wide shirts, long and big size dresses, which evoke romanticism and freedom.

The chosen colors have to do with nature, some garments can also have folkloric touches and flashy and mystical accessories.

Great promoters of the bojo chic style are undoubtedly Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Sienna Miller and Kate Moss.

Recently Diego Boneta’s girlfriend, Renata Notni and Ludwika Paleta have worn boho chic garments, which make them look super cute, don’t you think?

boho chic basics

If you want to choose to wear this incredible and practical style, we recommend you include in your wardrobe long and wide dresses, commitment to fluid and moving garments.

acquire long, lace-up waist sweatersalways remember to mark that area of ​​the body.

The tops, shorts and all kinds of knitted garments they are more than welcome to impose style.

The cowboy boots They cannot be missing in this style, they will give all the cool touch you want to your look.

you can also choose flat sandals and espadrilles.

The hats They are another basic for this trend, the suede ones cannot be missing.

choose those exaggerated accessories, long necklaces, with feathers and mystical themes, stones, quartz and talismans etc

The ponchos and pashminas They are another favorite garment to show off in boho chic.

He prefers the bags with fringes and studs.

