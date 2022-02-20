Renata Notni shows off her figure with an incredible beach look

The actress Renata Notni Not only has he captivated his followers with his talent as a performer, he has also won the admiration of fashionistas at heart for his style The only one that shows through the images that he publishes on his Instagram account, where he shares both outfits from his professional photo sessions and those he wears on a daily basis.



In one of his last posts he published a carousel where an incredible beach outfit that could give us ideas to wear in the summer or in our next getaway to the beach, because of the pieces that make it up and the timeless tones.

Renata Notni shows off her figure with a beach look

The actress of “The revenge of the Juanas” has the beach outfit perfect for those who love earth tones. Bring a matching bikini top wide straps with a pareo in which a delicate knot and fringes stand out. In the texture, dark and soft browns are mixed with flower print of medium figures.

Earth tones are perfect for skins that in colorimetry are identified with warm palettes, some indications to discover if they favor you is if you feel that gold suits you better than silver and if when you tan you achieve a more golden color than reddish.

In the photo, she wears a natural make-up, very characteristic of the actress from “The Dragon”, with just a touch of brown shadows. She leaves her long hair loose, where waves shine, also very natural.

The accessories that elevate Renata Notni’s outfit on the beach

renata posted pictures with this beach outfit in the summer of last year from the Mykonos Islands in Greece. In them we were able to better detail the combination with sandals in a nude tone, within the same range of the Beach clothes.

The subtle detail that elevates this outfits It is the long necklace with a stone that the actress a native of Cuernavaca, which is from the firm CVC Stones.

In other look that he published in that same season, wore a jewel with a su bikini, this time from Morena Corazón. So we keep getting ideas of how we can carry a accessory as a complement to swimsuitsalways taking due care not to damage it.

What can we be inspired by, take note

With this beach outfit, Renata Notni gives us several ideas for our next vacation. The first is to incorporate in our list of Beach clothes and swimsuits neutral tones, because they never go out of style. Using sets with matching textures to look more flirty and feminine is also a good idea.

The pareo It can be the piece that gives us elegance and also, as you surely know, it can help us cover ourselves at times when we want to go eat something nearby or rest from exposing all our skin to the sun.

Taking care of details is important on a trip to the Beach to make memorable photos, so we can sport some chain and subtle earrings, no doubt. By the way, earth tones go much better accessories gold metal.

