Renata Notni wore a black tailored suit with Diego Boneta

Instead of wearing a dress, Renata Notni is one of the best dressed who bets on the black tailoring elegance for formal events. Although these are basic garments in our wardrobe, the trends have favored these combinations towards the beginning of summer for those who seek to stand out with minimalist elegance. This was his case during a special screening of Father of the Bride, during the International Latino Film Festival in Los Angeles.

Mexican actress, Renata Notniposed for the cameras next to Diego Bonetwho chose a sky blue tailored suit with a white round neck t-shirt to print nonchalance on the look. The couple attended this preview wearing clothes that assure us to go always well dresseda few days before the official premiere of the remake who starred the interpreter of Luis Miguelwhich will reach the platform of HBO on June 16, 2022.

How to wear a tailored suit with sandals in the style of Renata Notni?

Renata Notni and Diego Boneta at a screening of Father of the Bride at the International Latino Film Festival. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Although it is a combination that has redefined the feminine wardrobe with the passage of time, shine tailor shop in formal events it can still be perceived as an unconventional option, a detail that gives a feeling of freshness to our outfits. Meanwhile he oversized tailored suit reigns on the catwalks, Renata Notni bet on a model that was tight to her figure, with skinny pants.

He wore it the same way he did in the past dakota johnson During a special screening of The Lost Daughter in London at the end of last year: just carrying blazer Y pants, without any blouse or shirt underneath. However, the protagonist of What is Karma’s fault?wore a pronounced neckline and complement with peep toe sandals. With the accessories to a minimum, she closed with an updo sleek and set a colorful accent with Red lips.