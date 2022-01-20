Renata Voracova as Novak Djokovic. Alexander Zverev complains about the few controls

Renata Voracova in the photo

I will ask for a refund of expenses for the trip to Australia. Djokovic? I could have done the same thing, but I felt lonely. Now I want peace of mind “. This is how he speaks exclusively to the microphones of sportface.it Renata Voracova, the Czech tennis player who found herself in a crazy whirlwind in Melbourne, between the sudden cancellation of her visa after hours of interrogation and the “guilt” of finding herself in the same medical situation (certainly not legal) as Novak Djokovic. The only common denominator with the number one in the world is precisely the exemption presented in December to participate in the Australian Open. For the rest, the two courses have evolved in the opposite way: “After disputing the Gippsland Trophy at the beginning of January – explains number 82 of the world doubles ranking – the police arrived in my room, wondering why I was there. I was taken to the police district, where they kept me in a room for 6 hours, bombarding me with questions and canceling my visa ”. Voracova spent the next night in a refugee hotel, the same as the Serbian, before returning to the Czech Republic: “The real difference is in the legal battle. I didn’t take it, while Nole relied on his lawyers to fight the sentence. I could have done it too, it was my decision to avoid it. Also because I felt alone in those days. Obviously, the fact that I don’t have his experience, his team or his lawyers behind me has affected ”. The 38-year-old from Zlin expects “an explanation from the tournament as soon as things calm down”. Then he retraces his steps regarding vaccination and concludes: “Initially I did not want to, but evaluating the situation well I am convinced. I’ll get vaccinated, I’m not a no-vax “.

The French Ugo Humbert (ATP 40) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday shortly after his Australian Open first round defeat to compatriot Richard Gasquet (81). Second Alexander Zverev (3)However, there are many more positive players at the moment. “We are not tested often enough – said the German – and I am convinced that if this happened, many more cases would be discovered than now. Unlike last year we are allowed to leave the hotel to do what we want, like going to dinner, so it is normal for more of us to contract the coronavirus “.

All players involved in Melbourne must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption from the vaccine. This was precisely the origin of the “soap opera” starring Novak Djokovic (1), who was eventually forced to leave Australia on Sunday after his visa was canceled by the Australian government.