Renato Paiva, DT of Independiente del Valle: On GolTV they say that Emelec will be champion; together with Barcelona SC, Liga de Quito and Universidad Católica, say that we will fight for second place | Soccer | sports

Renato Paiva had been silent. But this Sunday his team, Independiente del Valle, will face Emelec for the second date of the LigaPro. And when it comes to measuring the electrics, the Portuguese trainer wastes no time and although he assures that he does not intend to speak ill of his rival, he ignites the controversy. It is not the first time it happens.

Last November, for example, he refuted the criticism of Nassib Neme, president of blue, against the referees. He commented that this was “a disgusting disparagement”. And he added the European: “I defend the referees and their difficult work. I have read four times the expressions of the president of Emelec. What (Neme) is talking about arbitration right now makes me laugh”.

This Friday the coach of the current national champion returned to the fray. Independiente and Emelec have not played each other since the 2021 LigaPro second leg, held on the Capwell stadium field converted into a swimming pool, due to incessant rain that lasted 14 hours.

‘That can’t be said’

“If I listened to GolTV from Guayaquil, it is as if we are going to try not to get thrashed this Sunday (when those from the Valley receive the millionaires). On GolTV they say things like ‘don’t fail me my light bulb’. That cannot be said by a journalist. Together with Barcelona, ​​Liga de Quito and Universidad Católica we will fight for second place. I hear that (commentators from the company that owns the broadcasting rights for the tournament) say that Emelec will be the champion”, he declared at a press conference.

In addition, Paiva sent greetings to his opponent on matchday four. I send a hug to Barcelona for asking for VAR. It is very important that the VAR is present, very happy because that game against Barcelona will have VAR. It doesn’t surprise me that Emelec doesn’t want VAR and I’m going to explain it with facts”, said the 51-year-old Portuguese.

According to Paiva, on “May 30, 2021, in Emelec vs. Independent, Marlon Mejía was sent off after a VAR review. If it is not the VAR, he continued to play after a barbaric tackle on Chávez. There were two goals that the VAR annulled, and if it’s not the VAR, there were two illegal goals for Emelec.

‘I did not attack Emelec’

The DT of Independiente continued with his count. “November 0: Emelec’s second goal, with the hand of Romario (Caicedo). End of first leg 2021: expulsion of Alejandro Cabeza by the VAR, not by the referee, for a dangerous tackle on goalkeeper Moisés (Ramírez) ”, he pointed out.

And in his auction Paiva mentioned the final on a flooded field. “Penalty signaled for the alleged hand of (Mateo) Carabajal that the VAR annulled, but it would have been a penalty if it was not for the VAR. That is why it is obvious that Emelec is not interested in VAR. The reasons are here, clear, with facts. Do not take advantage of this to say that I am attacking Emelec. I respect Emelec and his coach (Ismael Rescalvo) a lot”. (D)