Renato Paiva responds to Jonatan Bauman about leadership of Barcelona SC: The one who is first will always be the best | National Championship | Sports

“Barcelona is at the forefront and is not the one that plays the best”. In this way, on Monday, striker Jonatan Bauman, from Independiente del Valle, questioned whether the Canaries, with 19 points in the LigaPro, rule in the local tournament. However, Renato Paiva, coach of the Rayados, refuted these statements.

“Today Barcelona SC is at the top and it’s not the one that plays the best. The one who plays the best is us”, the 31-year-old Argentine attacker had told the program The pulse of footballradio Coverage Quito.

However, on Monday night, the Portuguese trainer in conversation with DirecTV Sports he was consulted about this, to which he replied: “The one who wins always deserves it, the one who is first is always the best for me.”

On Bauman’s statements: “For me, the one who wins, deserves it, and the one who is first, IS ALWAYS THE BEST, that is very clear.” Renato Paiva pic.twitter.com/XJKf3OjMIv – Football 17 ⚽ (@Futbol17_ec) April 12, 2022

“I think what Jonatan wanted to say is that the way we play we could have more points if we were more effective scoring goals,” added the coach.

The Portuguese considered that his squad is not “playing badly” and insisted that the problem that afflicts them is the lack of forcefulness.

“In some games we are missing goals and for me, let it be very clear, whoever wins a game always deserves it because he has scored more goals and whoever is first or finishes in that position always deserves to be in that place”.

Bauman had also referred to the fact that his squad lacks a goal. “When we are on a positive streak we score goals that we didn’t even imagine, it’s a matter of moments,” said the man born in Sunchales.

Independiente del Valle is fifth in the standings and on the eighth day they will visit the Catholic University. (D)