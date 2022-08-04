Renato Sanches arrives in Paris! — Foot11.com

After long negotiations with LOSC, Paris Saint-Germain finally managed to find common ground for Renato Sanches, who arrives as part of a dry transfer. More

It had been in the works for many weeks. After long negotiations between LOSC and Paris Saint-Germain, Renato Sanches finally joined the capital club. He arrives as part of a dry transfer of an estimated amount of 15 million euros. It is the club that has just made it official. For a long time, LOSC had refused the offer from PSG, which they considered too weak. At the same time, AC Milan already had an agreement with the northern club for a transfer of €16m. However, Renato Sanches very quickly informed his management that his only choice was Paris Saint-Germain. A proof of a particular attachment to the French championship? With Paris, he signs a 5-year contract.

Renato Sanches extends his French lease

Renato Sanches will therefore continue his stay in France. Arrived in 2019 in Lille, the Portuguese international had been bought for 20 million euros from Bayern Munich. He had joined the Bavarians after a brilliant Euro in 2016, coming from Benfica Lisbon, but never really managed to show regularity in Bavaria. After an excellent 2020/2021 season, Renato Sanches becomes one of the great architects of the title of champion of France awarded to LOSC ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, precisely.

Renato Sanches is Parisian! (Icon Sports)

However, he will have had a mixed season during the 2021/2022 edition of Ligue 1. Like the club, that said. Jocelyn Gourvennec, designated for the succession of Christophe Galtier then left for Nice, will never have succeeded in transcending his club, apart from a hard-fought victory against PSG (again) during the 2022 Champions Trophy. Finally, Renato Sanches looks like a bit of a full circle.