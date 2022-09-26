Renato Sanches talks about his first steps in Paris – Foot11.com

LLOSC defector, Renato Sanches did not have many opportunities to shine in his new PSG colors. However, despite this, the Portuguese has exposed all his happiness to have signed within the French capital. More

A long-term signature

Tracked by Luis Campos shortly after his induction as head of the club’s sports strategy, Renato Sanches nevertheless took a long time before settling in Paris. In competition with AC Milan in this case, PSG finally managed to win the day. In total, around 15 million euros, including bonuses, were disbursed by the Rouge et Bleu in this transaction.

The Renato Sanches soap opera is still running. (Icon Sports)

And the least we can say is that Renato Sanches launched his adventure with his new team perfectly by scoring a goal against LOSC on his very first ball. Debuts in fanfares in short. However, after this coup, things got a little more complicated for him. Affected, the Portuguese international is indeed on the flank for several weeks.

Renato Sanches, a happy player

During this small moment of hesitation, Renato Sanches gave an interview relayed by Sports Daily. In it, the 24-year-old expresses his joy at signing for PSG: “Since the recovery, we have been good. We did some good things on the pitch. It is taking place little by little. We have to keep working and if it goes well, we’ll have a great season. My integration? Everything is going well. I’m happy to be part of this team. I am happy with my choice. »

🗣️ | Renato Sanches on his first weeks at #PSG 🤝🇵🇹 “I’m happy to be part of this team. […] I feel like it’s getting better and better as the weeks go by. I am happy with my choice!” pic.twitter.com/kVtI8C6UNz — Canal Supporters (@CanalSupporters) September 25, 2022

PSG is a club that has many Portuguese players: Danilo, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes… In addition to that, Brazilians such as Neymar Jr or Marquinhos also feature in this squad. And inevitably, when you are a new player, being able to enjoy such an environment, inevitably helps. This is, in essence, the message conveyed by Renato Sanches: “Obviously it was a good thing and a big help. Especially since we speak the same language and this is valid with other players who are not Portuguese. I’m with a good group and good people. We all had a good relationship from the start. »