Renato Sanches to Milan, confirmation arrives: directly from Lille!

The Lille president confirmed Milan’s interest in his player. His words to the microphones of Tuttosport

Already this morning we had reported the words of Olivier Letang, President of Lille, released to the microphones of the Turin newspaper, Tuttosport. The number one of the LOSC made beautiful and meaningful statements about Mike Maignan, AC Milan goalkeeper bought by the French club in the summer.

I didn’t expect him to become an idol right away, but a big yes. He has incredible talent and an engaging personality. There’s a reason he was called up by France and nicknamed “Magic” Mike. It is reassuring for the team. It is decisive ” Letang a TuttoSport.

The interview with the transalpine President then continued focusing on the current outgoing market. Letang was asked for information regarding Renato Sanches, the midfielder strongly associated with the Milan in recent times. According to the best known sources, Sanches is the profile chosen by Maldini And Massara to replace Franck Kessie.

President Letang confirmed in his interview the Devil’s interest in the Portuguese midfielder owned by Lille, adding that the future may hold some surprises. His words to Tuttosport:

“At Lille Renato has made a lot of progress but he has to keep improving and growing. He is a player with incredible qualities and he is also a great man. It is normal that he is interested in top clubs as well as Milan. We will see what the future will tell us. My priority is not individual cases but the club’s goals at the end of the season ”.

