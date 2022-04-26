Renato Tapia: It has given me courage, to the point of tears, to be told that I am a bad professional | Celtic of Vigo | VIDEO RMMD DTBN | SPORT-TOTAL

Renato Tapia is one of the key pieces of the Peruvian national team, but not so much for Celta de Vigo, where he lost the title a few months ago and went into the background. Along these lines, the midfielder gave an interview to youtuber Jaime Ferraro about his present in Spain.

“There are people who love you and who don’t love you, it’s normal. Especially with this that they said that I was only getting well for the national team or that I was taking care of myself “began by saying the ‘Cabezón’.

“You can tell me what you want, but what has always made me angry, to the point of crying, is being told that I am a bad professional. It hurts me a lot that many people say that I only come to get paid or to get well only for the national team”added Renato Tapia.

“Why didn’t they say it last year when I played 32 games in less than a year and also a national team? Now that I’m not playing, because the DT. He has decided not to wear me, now he does. I can’t tell the coach to put me on because people say I don’t play here and the national team, yes, they will continue to call me to the national team and I will never hesitate to go “sentenced.

Numbers of Renato Tapia in Celta de Vigo

In the current season, Renato Tapia has played a total of 28 games with Celta de Vigo between LaLiga and Copa del Rey. However, practically half of the games have been coming off the bench.