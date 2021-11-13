Renault 4, the first teaser of the electric concept. Debut November 26

The home electric offensive Renault it will also go through the launch of two new battery-powered models that will bring two very important cars from the automaker’s past to life in a modern way. One is the Renault 5 whose concept car was shown to the public in September at the 2021 Munich Motor Show. The second model is the Renault 4 of which, at the moment, very little is known. And right on this car there is now a very important news.

Through its social channels, the French brand shared a short video teaser inside which you can see the lines of the front of the Renault 4. The most interesting thing, however, is that the concept car will be unveiled very soon and precisely next November 26th. A prototype that will anticipate the shapes and contents of the production car and that arrives just in time to celebrate 60 years of the iconic Renault 4.

From the teaser you can guess that the concept will present square shapes, just like the original model produced from 1961 to 1992. In particular, one can observe the presence of round headlights, a precise reminder of the car of the past. According to previous rumors, it seems that the car may have small crossover shapes. From the teaser, it also appears that this model can be called Air 4.

For the moment there are no particular rumors about the powertrain and other technical specifications. We only know that the car will rest on the CMF-BEV platform and that the production model will arrive after the market debut of the Renault 5 which is scheduled for 2024. Therefore, for the Renault 4 we will probably have to wait until 2025.

Fortunately, to find out more details, just wait just over 10 days.