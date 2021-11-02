Renault 4 turns 60 and the interior becomes a hotel suite | Photo and video

The original Suite N ° 4 interpretation by designer Mathieu Lehanneur created to celebrate the birthday of the iconic Renault model

“Fantasy in power” was shouted in the French ’68, when the R4 it had already been on the market for a decade and in any case was never considered “revolutionary” as much as the 2CV. After more than half a century, the Renault sedan is taking its revenge because on the occasion of the 60th anniversary it is becoming the subject of reinterpretations or original ideas.

Under the banner of nostalgia The transalpine company has announced that the R4 will return in EV crossover variant with minimalist lines and a little retro just like the R5 seen at the IAA Mobility in Munich, in September. The similarities with the original 4 include, however, the distinctive profile and the characteristic shape of the tail pillar. Aesthetically and due to its size, the car will be a mix between a wagon and an suv, from which it will in fact take the bodywork protections and the height of the seats. While waiting, as mentioned, fantasy in power, in homage to a model produced in 28 countries and sold in over 8 million units, in 100 different markets over 30 years of honorable career.

Solar panels The latest initiative to celebrate the iconic model comes through a special partnership, the one between the lozenge brand and the designer Mathieu Lehanneur who led to the creation of the concept car Suite N ° 4. It maintains the same proportions and external lines as the original model, but is able to transform: the rear part of the bodywork and the tailgate are replaced by a polycarbonate window that makes the vehicle as bright as an artist’s studio. On the roof there is one solar panels grid which in addition to being crossed by the sun’s rays allows you to recharge the vehicle battery which, in full harmony with the current energy transition, is 100% electric. The front adopts the same iconic headlights, but also the original shapes and lines, while the grille is in polished aluminum, to offer a silver luminous effect giving fluidity and dynamism to the prototype.

Natural fibers The bodywork instead received three coats of paint to recreate the mineral look of concrete, typical of modern architecture. For the interior Mathieu Lehanneur chose to use a upholstery fabric capable of transmitting heat and energy to the passenger compartment, the seats and dashboard are upholstered in yellow velvet, while for the seat backs he used a thick ribbed chenille fabric, synonymous with robustness. For the transformation of the trunk the designer made a mix of natural fiber, laid on the floor, and wood, used for the pull-out element that expands the interior space, and can serve as a bench, finding itself indoors when the hatch is opened.

A hybrid of style Maintaining then the 4L tradition of the old days, also for the concept car inspired by the idea of ​​a mobile hotel suite, all the fabrics are “made in France” by Parisian producers of exclusive furniture.

“Suite N ° 4 opens the way to a mobility that wants us to live new experiences – explained Mathieu Lehanneur – I wanted to create a hybrid between the world of the automobile and that of architecture by creating a hotel room in the open air. . Better than a suite in the most beautiful building, it is located exactly where you want it to be: facing the sea, in the middle of the fields or on the move in the city of your dreams ». After the exhibition at the Renault atelier, the concept car will be presented with a scenography imagined by Lehanneur during the next edition of Maison & Objet Exhibition, scheduled from 21 to 25 January 2022 at the Villepinte Exhibition Park. Suite N ° 4 is the penultimate chapter of a series of initiatives with which the House celebrates its historic ancestor until the end of 2021.

