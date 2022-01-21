Renault Arkana: January offer

Throughout January, Renault is promoting its Arkana in the 140 HP Intens Tce 140 Edc Fap version. Available for purchase with the “Renault Easy” formula for 25,700 euros in case of exchange or scrapping. Find out more details
Among the inviting January offers, Renault puts its Arkana SUV in promotion valid for the entire month of January 2022. Specifically, the protagonist version of theoffer Renault is the Intens Tce 140 Edc Fap, which can be purchased with the “Renault Easy” formula at a price of 25,700 euros in case of exchange or scrapping. The advance is € 5,050, then 36 installments of € 249.36 and the Guaranteed Future Value (or final installment) of 16,740 euros, for a maximum mileage of 45,000 km. The case of adhesion to the promotion, the Protected Financing and the Pack Service are respectively 933.08 and 949 euros, including three years of theft and fire, one year of Driver Insurance and the extended warranty of three years or 60 thousand km, subject to Finrenault approval. By entering your phone number in the box below you will have the opportunity to receive further details on the promotion on the new vehicle.
Renault Arkana Intense Tce 140 Edc Fap, how it’s made
4.568 long, 1.820 mm wide, 1.571 mm high, Renault Arkana was born from the Cmf-B platform, the same as Clio and Captur. The five-seater French SUV integrates a 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine for 140 HP and 260 Nm of maximum torque. This results in a top speed of 172 km / h and 10.8 seconds to go from 0-100 km / h. The petrol thermal unit is coupled to a 12 V micro-hybrid system: a technology acquired by Renault over the years thanks to the Formula 1 team, which allows energy to be recovered during braking. All combined with front-wheel drive and seven-speed Edc dual-clutch automatic transmission. The CO2 consumption in the combined Wltp cycle is 131-133 g / km. In addition to the LED headlights and 18 ”wheels in the new equipment, the“ Easy Link ”infotainment system with 9.3” display and Dab radio stands out in the passenger compartment.
January 21 – 18:03
