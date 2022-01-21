Renault Arkana: January offer

Among the inviting January offers, Renault puts its Arkana SUV in promotion valid for the entire month of January 2022. Specifically, the protagonist version of theoffer Renault is the Intens Tce 140 Edc Fap, which can be purchased with the “Renault Easy” formula at a price of 25,700 euros in case of exchange or scrapping. The advance is € 5,050, then 36 installments of € 249.36 and the Guaranteed Future Value (or final installment) of 16,740 euros, for a maximum mileage of 45,000 km. The case of adhesion to the promotion, the Protected Financing and the Pack Service are respectively 933.08 and 949 euros, including three years of theft and fire, one year of Driver Insurance and the extended warranty of three years or 60 thousand km, subject to Finrenault approval. By entering your phone number in the box below you will have the opportunity to receive further details on the promotion on the new vehicle.