Renault Austral debuts the new SUV heir to the Kadjar. Hybrid engines only

Renault led to the debut on new SUV Austral which replaces the current Kadjar. A completely new C-segment model that introduces a host of new technologies including the new generation of E-Tech hybrid powertrains. The orders will open in the second half of 2022. The first deliveries will start, however, in the autumn. Prices for the Italian market have not yet been disclosed. The new SUV is produced at the plant in Palencia, Spain. Let’s see, therefore, the main features of this new car.

DESIGN AND INTERIORS

The French brand highlights that Austral is its first model to use the CMF-CD platform, developed within the Alliance. Platform that allows you to have more space inside to the benefit of passenger comfort. Renault Austral measure 4,510 mm long x 1,825 mm wide x 1,618 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,667 mm. Depending on the engine chosen (all hybrid), the load space varies from 430 to 555 liters. We had already had the opportunity to get a first idea of ​​the design of the new SUV thanks to the photos of the still slightly camouflaged prototypes shared by the French manufacturer over the last few weeks. On the front, the C-Shape luminous signature that characterizes the Renault models stands out. The upper part of the large checkerboard grille is crossed by a horizontal chrome line that continues into the headlights. There are also front and rear skis, side and underbody protections in contrasting color, height from the ground and a high waistline to guarantee the protection of the occupants.

Of course, the new Renault logo is present. Altogether there are seven body colors and alloy wheels up to 20 inches available. For those who want an extra touch of sportiness there is the “Esprit Alpine“which is characterized by the exclusive Satin Shale Gray coloring. Speaking of the interior, however, stands out the OpenR display in the shape of an inverted L consisting of the instrumentation screen (12.3 inches) and the infotainment screen (12 inches). This is a solution already seen in the new Megane E-Tech Electric. Also present is a Head-Up-Display. In the entry level versions, the infotainment display is 9 inches. From a technical point of view, the infotainment rests on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform and on Android Automotive OS. Obviously, there are compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Supported OTA updates. For versions with automatic transmission, the transmission can be managed through the digital E-Shifter control which frees up space on the central console. There is also wireless charging for smartphones. For the top-of-the-range versions, quality finishes such as Alcantara and wood are available. The passenger compartment also has numerous practical storage compartments for a total of 35 liters (31 liters in versions with manual transmission).

ENGINES

The new SUV will be able to rely on petrol engines and all electrified. There are no versions with diesel units. The new Renault Austral can count on an innovative range of powertrains with a new generation 400V E-Tech Hybrid system, capable of delivering up to 200 HP, but also with two other petrol engines: a Mild Hybrid Advanced 48V 130. CV and a Mild Hybrid 12V with 140 and 160 CV. Going into more detail, Renault explains that the new E-Tech Full Hybrid engine it features a powertrain consisting of a new 96 kW 3-cylinder 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine with 205 Nm of torque. This is associated with a more powerful electric motor, equipped with greater torque (50 kW and 205 Nm), a higher capacity lithium-ion battery (1.7 kWh / 400 V) and a transmission that goes from 6 to 7 gears (2 for electric mode and 5 for hybrid mode). The latter is optimized in terms of torque capacity (from 350 Nm to 410 Nm), power, output and driving pleasure. This new powertrain is offered in two power levels: 160 hp (118 kW) and 200 hp (147 kW). There is talk of 80% electric driving in urban areas. Consumption equal to 4.6 l / 100 km and 105 g / km of CO2 emissions. There Mild Hybrid Advanced engine, proposed for the first time in the Renault range with this new SUV, is designed to replace the diesel versions. The new 1.2-liter 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine is paired with a 48V lithium-ion battery and a starter alternator. The power reaches 130 hp (96 kW) and there is a manual gearbox. The manufacturer declares consumption of 5.3 l / 100 km and emissions of 123 g / km of CO2. This new Mild Hybrid Advanced engine is already ready for the next evolutions, in order to satisfy the future Euro 7 legislation. Mild Hybrid 12 V technology. The unit is available in two power levels: 140 (103 kW) and 160 PS (118 kW). The most performing version can count on an X-Tronic automatic transmission. With the 160 HP Mild Hybrid 12V engine, the new Austral has fuel consumption of 6.2 l / 100 km, for CO2 emissions of 136 g / km.

4 STEERING WHEELS