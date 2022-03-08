Renault Austral, finally unveiled

WAIT IS OVER – The approach to the presentation of the new one Renault Austral has come to the conclusion: after having released some sketches and disguised images of the new model in recent months, heir natural of the Kadjar, the Parisian house has finally lifted the veil on its highly anticipated SUV. In the line-up of the lozenge, the Renault Austral will line up alongside the electric Arkana and Mégane E-Tech, attacking the so-called C-SUV segment with renewed energy, that is, the medium-sized cars with raised wheels, which are increasingly the masters of the market. Italian and European.

SHOW MUSCLES – Orderable from mid 2022with deliveries scheduled for next autumn, the new one Renault Austral, which will be produced in the Spanish factory in Palencia, is the first model of the French house based on the new third-generation CMF-CD platform designed by the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance. It is 4.51 meters long, 1.83 wide and 1.62 high, with a wheelbase of 2.67. The style of the Renault Austral, inspired by the latest frontiers of the Renault “Sensual Tech” language, it is both athletic and powerful, with a high waistline, sturdy shoulders, a ground clearance of 17 centimeters and wheels with a diameter of up to 20 inches. Traits that give the new Renault Austral a strong personality and an important “presence” on the road, like a car of a higher category. The horizontal development of the front and rear headlights also contributes to accentuating the feeling of being in front of a car larger than it actually is: very thin and both full LEDs, they are practically specular, in the shape of a “C”. In the range of the Renault Austral in the future there will also be room for a version with a more marked sporting accent, called Esprit Alpine. An absolute novelty, for the house of the lozenge, which for the first time combines the prestigious label of the brand founded in 1955 by Jean Rédélé with a production model.

INSIDE IS A HI-TECH LIVING ROOM – The essentiality of the silhouette of the exterior is also found in the passenger compartment of the Renault Austral, which the designers have designed following the latest ideas offered by cocooning, the trend, now very much in vogue, to transform domestic environments into a welcoming, airy, relaxing and protective “shell”. The dashboard extends horizontally and is dominated by the interface of the OpenR Link multimedia system, inspired by the latest generation of smartphones, based on the Android Automotive OS and compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A single plate in the shape of an inverted “L” incorporates two large digital screens: the one in front of the driver (12 “) acts as an instrument panel, while the central one (9.3” or 12 “, depending on the bodywork) the auxiliary functions of the car are managed. THE materials, especially in the richer versions, they are precious, with extensive use of real wood, leather and Alcantara. A distinctive element is the joystick between the front seats: sliding back and forth, it hides a push button panel, leaving room for a wireless charging plate.

IT IS ELECTRIFIED ONLY – The engines of the new Renault Austral they are all electrified. At the base of the range are two light hybrid units: the first, powered by a 140 or 160 HP 1.3 four-cylinder turbo petrol engine developed in collaboration with Mercedes, is coupled to a small electric motor powered by a 12 V battery; the second, on the other hand, combines 48 V mild hybrid technology with a 1.2 three-cylinder, also turbo petrol. The same 130 HP engine equips the E-Tech Hybrid, the sportier and more performing version of the Renault Austral: with the 68 HP delivered by the electric motor it reaches 200 HP and, thanks to a 1.7 kWh lithium-ion battery and regenerative braking, promises to travel exclusively in electric 80% of the situations that can be found in city traffic. And right in the city the new Renault Austral, despite its generous 4.5 meters in length, promises to move with great ease: thanks also to the 4Control Advanced mutilink rear axle with steered wheels, available on request.

SMART AND SAFE – The new Renault Austral aims to climb the top of the category also in terms of safety and automation. The new Parisian SUV is equipped with 32 driving assistance systems and reaches the second level of autonomous driving, offering functions such as adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, lane maintenance even in the absence of road markings and Active Driver Assist. a system that, using a geolocation database, allows the car, for example, to decelerate autonomously at a roundabout, picking up speed after passing it without the driver having to press the accelerator. Finally, great attention was paid to safety passive. There are seven airbags as standard, including the one between the front seats, and the entire structure of the car has been strengthened through the use of high-strength materials.