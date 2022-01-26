Renault Austral: first look inside

WE ARE ALMOST THERE – First the silhouette, still “disguised” with the inevitable adhesive films with optical motifs that cover the pre-series models (here to find out more e in the photos below), now the cockpit, which albeit stylized should very closely prefigure the definitive one. Piece after piece, Renault focuses on the true identity of the long-awaited Renault Austral, which will inherit the role of mid-size SUV in the lozenge range from the Kadjar and should land in dealerships in July 2022, with an introductory price of around 28,500 euros.

FULL SCREEN – The validation tests of the new CMF-CD3 platform and of the engines of Renault Austral, which will be fully electrified, with mild and full hybrid units, have been completed in the past few weeks, and so for Renault it seemed the right time to open the doors of its new medium with raised wheels. Peering inside – obviously based on the only virtual image so far released from the house – one immediately notices an essential and ultra-modern style, conceived to restore the same sensation of lightness and solidity that the designers have tried to instill in the definition of the surfaces of the car body. The dashboard of the Renault Austral, very similar to that of the recent one Mégane E-Tech, is devoid of any buttons, with a single set of physical (or touch-sensitive: it is not yet clear) commands arranged in an orderly row at the base of the multimedia system screen OpenR Link, which has a characteristic L-shape, is slightly facing the driver’s seat and measures a good 24.3 inches, with a total area of ​​774 cm².

LIKE AT HOME, BUT ON THE GO – The cockpit of the Renault Austral, which is inspired by cocooning – that is the trend, somewhat New York, to transform apartments into a “nest” as warm and welcoming as possible -, will be spacious, with numerous storage compartments arranged according to the principle of modularity, for a overall stowage capacity on board over 30 liters. Two large pockets and a nest are made in the console to accommodate and wirelessly recharge smartphones that include this option. The large central armrest can slide backwards, freeing up space between the two front seats and thus allowing the driver and passenger to interface more easily with the large display, from which practically all the main functions of the car can be controlled. Renault Austral everything is designed to facilitate communication between the occupants, to the point that the Renault designers have made the upper part of the front seats thinner, thus favoring interaction with the rear passengers. The latter will sit on a comfortable sliding and folding bench, without the annoying bulk of the transmission tunnel, absent on the new medium SUV of the Parisian house.