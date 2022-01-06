Renault Austral, new SUV with official state-of-the-art technology in 2022

He was baptized Austral the new suv by Renault which is preparing to officially debut this year 2022. While waiting to see it officially, curiosity grows to find out what the new jewel of the French house will be like. Let’s see what are the first rumors in circulation relating to the new Austral SUV that is preparing to replace the Kadjar.

Renault Austral 2022 engines

Features new suv Renault Austral

When the new Austral SUV from Renault comes out

Renault Austral 2022 engines

The information relating to the engines that will equip Renault’s new Austral suv is not yet official but from what has leaked so far it is assumed that we will find on board the new suv 1.3 TCe micro-hybrid petrol engines with 140 and 160 HP and is expected to debut on new 1.2 TCe engine with power between 120 and 200 HP and an electric engine of about 100 HP for combined powers between 190 and 280 HP.

The hybrid versions of the new Austral should be more than one and rechargeable with a range of about 60-70 km and with batteries of about 13-14 kWh net capacity. Further information confirms that neither diesel engines nor fully electric versions will be available on the new French SUV.

Features new suv Renault Austral

If on the engine front we still await confirmation, on the design front, the first images unveiled of the new suv show smooth and decisive lines, with a regular trend that give the idea of ​​a decidedly beautiful and comfortable car with a large front mask with lights C-shaped

The technical characteristics of the new Austral from Renault confirm that the SUV is based on the CMF platform, will be 451 cm long, well able to comfortably accommodate 5 passengers, and the floor will be the same as the new Nissan Qashqai.

The on-board technology should be advanced and many: the passenger compartment features digital instrumentation and maxi display for the infotainment system and there is talk of a rich standard equipment also on the safety systems front.

When the new Austral SUV from Renault comes out

According to what has been announced, the release of Renault’s new Austral SUV should be scheduled there next spring 2022 but sales will start from the summer or at the latest from the autumn of 2022, with prices starting from around 28 thousand euros.