Renault Austral, the debut of the new crossover is approaching

In the wake of the announcement a few hours ago by the Casa della Losanga regarding the arrival of the Austral, the heir who will replace the Kadjar in the range of medium SUVs of the French brand, our spies have photographed a specimen engaged in road tests.

The prototype is still heavily camouflaged by the camouflage film, but already from the first details we can confirm that the “twin” of the Nissan Qashqai it will be very different from its predecessor.

Completely revised design

According to the manufacturer, the Austral, a name that – we remember – derives from the Latin word “australis”, will have a length of 4.51 meters, a few centimeters longer than the model it replaces.

The presence of vertical slats that can be glimpsed on the grille and the smaller front light clusters suggest a change of design towards more elegant shapes for the new Renault crossover, without sacrificing a certain dynamism, as evidenced by the sloping roofline.

At the rear, the headlights, almost completely hidden by the camouflage film, should have a horizontal development, as in the case of the LED light signature of the Megane E-Tech, divided in the center of the tailgate by the Lozenge logo.

Will the diesel disappear?

As for the interior, previous spy photos had revealed a dashboard completely redesigned to fit the dual display of the infotainment system seen on the Renault electric crossover, which will also include physical controls under the touchscreen positioned in the center of the dashboard.

The new Austral will be equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, but an automatic one will also be made available (optionally). The engine range could abandon diesel, as in the case of the Nissan Qashqai with which it is closely related, to offer only petrol and hybrid variants.

The debut is very close, as the Renault crossover will go on sale from the spring of 2022.