Renault Austral: the first images

ONE, TWO, THREE… CHEESE! – It is still entirely covered with adhesive films with optical motifs and some fluorescent yellow stripes, but now there are no more doubts about its identity, because this time it is not a computer reconstruction, but official images. To disseminate the first photos of the Renault Austral, the new, highly anticipated medium size suv of the lozenge, was the same Parisian house, which in a note released in the past few hours announced that it had recently completed the last stages of the validation test of the new CMF-CD3 platform and the engines, which will be fully electrified, with mild and full hybrid units.

THE TESTS CONTINUE – For theheir of the Kadjar, expected in dealerships by the end of the year with an introductory price of around 28,500 euros, is now starting a second, crucial test session. The tests awaiting the new one Renault Austral, known as “confirmation runs”, will involve around a hundred vehicles and involve a two million kilometer route that will wind through France, Spain, Germany and Romania. The 900 test drivers enrolled for the last phase of the tests will cover 600,000 kilometers on roads open to traffic, to evaluate the behavior of the car in normal traffic conditions, and the remaining 1,400,000 kilometers on the track. The tests will allow the Renault technicians to refine the last details regarding the new architecture, driver assistance systems, passenger compartment soundproofing and suspension comfort.

NEW ENGINES – The latest tests will be a significant test case for the engines, all electrified, like theE-Tech Hybrid of the new generation, the 1.3 TCe mild-hybrid 12 V and the unprecedented 1.2 TCe mild-hybrid 48 V, making their debut in the range Renault. This family of engines promises record levels of efficiency, with reduced emissions, starting from 105 g CO2 / km (for the E-TECH engine in the WLTP cycle, currently being approved) and a maximum power of up to 200 HP.